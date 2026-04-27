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BREAKING: Hasan Nasbi, Abdul Kadir Karding return to cabinet in latest reshuffle

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, April 27, 2026 Published on Apr. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-04-27T15:20:31+07:00

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Cabinet commander: President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8 at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration. Cabinet commander: President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8 at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

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resident Prabowo Subianto reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, reappointing former presidential spokesperson Hasan Nasbi and ex-minister Abdul Kadir Karding to key government posts.

In a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Prabowo named Hasan Nasbi, former head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), as the president’s special advisor for communications.

Hasan previously led the PCO since its establishment before it was later renamed the Government Communications Agency (GCA). He was replaced in Prabowo’s third cabinet reshuffle last September by Deputy Communication and Digital Minister Angga Raka, a politician from Prabowo’s Gerindra Party.

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Hasan had drawn public controversy last year over remarks responding to a severed pig head sent to Tempo journalists, when he suggested the meat could be cooked, comments that sparked widespread criticism. 

He later apologized and submitted his resignation, but was asked to remain in his post by Prabowo.

Hasan has since remained visible within the president’s circle, including moderating a dialogue between Prabowo, journalists and experts at the president’s Hambalang residence in West Java.

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Separately, Prabowo appointed Abdul Kadir Karding, a senior politician from the National Awakening Party (PKB), as head of the Indonesian Quarantine Agency, replacing Sahat M. Panggabean, who had held the post since 2023 under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

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