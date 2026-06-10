TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging
PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday
BI hikes rate in surprising move, rupiah gains

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging
PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday
BI hikes rate in surprising move, rupiah gains

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

New law expands police role in civilian offices

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, June 10, 2026 Published on Jun. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-06-09T20:17:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (left) hands over a document containing the government's response to the revision to the 2002 Police Law to House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad on June 9 during a House plenary session at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta. In the session, the House passed the new law unanimously. Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (left) hands over a document containing the government's response to the revision to the 2002 Police Law to House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad on June 9 during a House plenary session at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta. In the session, the House passed the new law unanimously. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he House of Representatives passed on Tuesday a controversial amendment to the 2002 Police Law, allowing an expanded role for active-duty police officers in civilian posts through rushed deliberations that took less than a week.

House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, led the plenary session at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, where all eight political parties in the House unanimously passed the bill into law.

Also attending the session were National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas and his deputy Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej.

Agtas conveyed the President’s approval of the bill and said it served to help the force “adapt to increasingly complex public security and order challenges.”

Among the key changes in the new law is Article 28A, which allows active-duty officers to occupy civilian positions outside the police institution “as long as they remain related to policing”.

Such positions include managerial and nonmanagerial roles at ministries or state institutions with duties involving “public security and safety, law enforcement and public services”.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Another key amendment raises the retirement age for enlisted and non-commissioned officers to 59 and for inspectors, commissioners and generals to 60, replacing the previous rule that generally capped police service at 58 years old.

Popular

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 

Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging

Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging

Related Article

Human rights reform must preserve independence

House-backed police bill opens way for Listyo's tenure extension

Pressure piles on Prabowo for police reform

Majority of reform team back keeping police under president

House postpones plan to scrap direct regional elections

Popular

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 

Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging

Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging

More in Indonesia

 View more
A ground crew gives a signal to a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 upon arrival at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, on Oct. 18, 2024. The flight marked its first scheduled commercial flight since operating chartered since May 20, 2023.
Archipelago

Jeju Air suspends Batam-Incheon route in summer schedule
Col. Fredy Ferdian Isnartanto, who leads the panel of judges in the trial over the acid attack on human rights activist Andrie Yunus, reads the verdicts for the military personnel Sami Lakka, Nandala Dwi Prasetya, Budhi Hariyanto Widhi Cahyono, and Edi Sudarko--the defendants in the case--at the military court in Jakarta, June 10, 2026.
Politics

Military court jails four officers involved in acid attack on rights activist
A store in Padangsidimpuan city, North Sumatra, is seen with the lights on as it uses a generator on May 22 while others are blanketed in darkness after the Sumatra blackout. The blackout affected almost all provinces in Sumatra. State-owned electricity company PLN said the power supply had returned to normal on Sunday.
Archipelago

PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday

Highlight
A fuel price board is displayed on Sunday at a gas station on Jl. Jenderal Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta. In Jakarta, prices for nonsubsidized fuels have risen sharply, with Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) increasing to Rp 19,400 (US$1.13) per liter from Rp 13,100, Dexlite to Rp 23,600 per liter from Rp 14,200 and Pertamina Dex to Rp 23,900 per liter from Rp 14,500. No significant lines were seen at the time the photo was taken, a day after the price increase.
Economy

Pertamina hikes Pertamax prices by 32% amid high oil prices
People visit the booths of participating companies on Aug. 19, 2025, during a job fair in Jakarta.
Editorial

Our jobless youth
Job seekers wait in line during the opening of the 2026 Bogor Job Fair at Plaza Jambu Dua in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on June 8, 2026. The job fair, organized by the Bogor Manpower Office and attended by 30 local and national companies offering 3,212 job vacancies, aims to connect job seekers directly with employers and help reduce unemployment in West Java.
Economy

Internship program graduates struggle to land jobs

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Jeju Air suspends Batam-Incheon route in summer schedule
Warm Takes

On leaving and returning: The map of a divided heart
Politics

Military court jails four officers involved in acid attack on rights activist
Economy

Pertamina hikes Pertamax prices by 32% amid high oil prices
Companies

Pegadaian's first overseas venture in Timor-Leste off to strong start
Regulations

Govt scraps mining profit-sharing plan, relaxes coal and nickel quotas
Europe

World sees second hottest May as Europe faces 'new normal': EU monitor
Asia & Pacific

Death toll from Philippines quake rises to 46
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

New law expands police role in civilian offices

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.