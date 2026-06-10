New law expands police role in civilian offices

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he House of Representatives passed on Tuesday a controversial amendment to the 2002 Police Law, allowing an expanded role for active-duty police officers in civilian posts through rushed deliberations that took less than a week.
House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, led the plenary session at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, where all eight political parties in the House unanimously passed the bill into law.
Also attending the session were National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas and his deputy Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej.
Agtas conveyed the President’s approval of the bill and said it served to help the force “adapt to increasingly complex public security and order challenges.”
Among the key changes in the new law is Article 28A, which allows active-duty officers to occupy civilian positions outside the police institution “as long as they remain related to policing”.
Such positions include managerial and nonmanagerial roles at ministries or state institutions with duties involving “public security and safety, law enforcement and public services”.
Another key amendment raises the retirement age for enlisted and non-commissioned officers to 59 and for inspectors, commissioners and generals to 60, replacing the previous rule that generally capped police service at 58 years old.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.