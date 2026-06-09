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BREAKING: House passes new police law in 'rushed' process

Despite criticisms over a rushed legislative process, the House passed on Tuesday the amended Police Law, which includes a controversial provision that allows active-duty officers to take civilian posts in government.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, June 9, 2026 Published on Jun. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-06-09T11:16:14+07:00

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Police officers march in a parade on July 1, 2024, during a ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the National Police at National Monument Square in Central Jakarta. Police officers march in a parade on July 1, 2024, during a ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the National Police at National Monument Square in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

M

arking the end of a hurried legislative process, the House of Representatives passed on Tuesday a controversial amendment to the 2002 Police Law that allows a more expanded role for active-duty police officers in civilian posts.

House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, who hails from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, led the plenary session where all eight party factions approved the bill for passage into law.

Also attending the session were National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo and Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, who represented the government.

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The bill on the amended Police Law, included among priority items in this year’s national legislation program (Prolegnas), was deliberated in just two work meetings involving the House and the government on June 4 and 8.

The legislature and the government finalized the draft bill in a meeting on Tuesday morning, which pushed back the start of the plenary session.

One key change allows active-duty officers to occupy civilian positions outside the National Police “as long as they remain related to police functions”.

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Eligible positions under the newly introduced Article 28A include managerial and nonmanagerial roles at ministries or state institutions with duties involving “public security and safety, public services and law enforcement”.

The amended law also increases the retirement age of police officers. This includes police generals, who may work up until the age of 60, while the retirement age of a four-star police general, a rank currently held by the National Police chief, may be extended by up to one year at the president’s discretion.

Critics have slammed the bill’s legislative process as rushed, as well as over new provisions they deem only add to concerns about the expansion of police into civilian roles.

Further details on the new provisions would be stipulated in an upcoming government regulation, Deputy Law Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej said at the work meeting on Monday.

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