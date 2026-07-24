Prabowo calls some journalists, critics ‘londo ireng’

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Thursday during the 28th anniversary celebration of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Jakarta. Held under the theme “A New Direction for the Constitutional Economic Mandate“, the event reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the government in strengthening Indonesia's economy. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

The term londo ireng, which means “black Dutchman” in Javanese, has historically referred to indigenous Indonesians accused of collaborating with Dutch colonial forces during the country's struggle for independence.

P resident Prabowo Subianto on Thursday accused some journalists, analysts and civil society groups of serving foreign interests, invoking a colonial-era term to describe Indonesians he claims work against the country’s interests.

Speaking at the 28th anniversary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) on Thursday evening, Prabowo said his administration welcomed criticism but alleged that some Indonesians remained loyal to foreign powers.

“We are a democracy. We are not against criticism. But we are not children. We know there are Indonesians who enjoy serving and devoting themselves to other nations,” the President said.

“In the past we called them londo ireng, those who fought alongside the Dutch against us. Those londo ireng still exist today,” he said, adding that they could now be found among "journalists, reporters, analysts and NGOs."

The term londo ireng, which means “black Dutchman” in Javanese, has historically referred to indigenous Indonesians accused of collaborating with Dutch colonial forces during the country's struggle for independence.

Prabowo went on to question how some NGOs are funded, asking, “Who pays your salary? Who pays your electricity bill? Who pays for your phone?"

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He also accused some media outlets of selectively highlighting negative stories, arguing that despite the government's renovation of 27,000 schools, they continued to feature schools that had yet to receive repairs.