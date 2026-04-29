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Price gaps, budget inconsistencies flagged in free meals program

Corruption watchdog Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) has flagged alleged irregularities in President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program that risk undermining its objectives. They cited price markups, monopolistic practices and the involvement of public officials. 

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, April 29, 2026 Published on Apr. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-04-29T17:21:29+07:00

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Students queue to serve themselves buffet-style during a pilot implementation of the free meals program on April 2 at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Islamiyah school 2 in Malang, East Java. The self-service system is intended to foster student independence and reduce food waste, while supporting government efforts to improve nutrition among schoolchildren and enhance health and learning outcomes. Students queue to serve themselves buffet-style during a pilot implementation of the free meals program on April 2 at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Islamiyah school 2 in Malang, East Java. The self-service system is intended to foster student independence and reduce food waste, while supporting government efforts to improve nutrition among schoolchildren and enhance health and learning outcomes. (Antara/Ari Bowo Sucipto)

T

he government’s free nutritious meal program has come under renewed scrutiny over alleged irregularities, including price markups in facility construction and ingredient procurement, which risk undermining its objectives of addressing stunting in Indonesia.

In a report published last week, Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) highlighted inconsistencies in budgeting across dozens of kitchens, known as Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG), monitored in Greater Jakarta, Yogyakarta, West Java, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and North Sumatra. 

The monitoring was carried out between November 2025 and January across 52 kitchens and 106 beneficiary schools.

Among the findings was a wide disparity in construction costs. One kitchen in Mataram, NTB, for instance, was reportedly built for Rp 2 billion (US$115,126), while a comparable facility in Bandung, West Java, cost Rp 600 million despite having similar specifications.

“These gaps are not accompanied by clear explanations on building specifications, production capacity or spending components. Without clear standards, it is difficult to assess whether the construction costs are reasonable,” the report stated. 

Read also: BGN faces backlash over electric motorcycle procurement for free meal kitchens

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ICW also found alleged markups in ingredient procurement, with kitchens inflating prices of chicken and vegetables by Rp 2,000 to Rp 5,000 per kilogram. The resulting cost inflation could reach between Rp 9 million and Rp 27 million per kitchen each month.

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