Abuse concerns linger over extremism prevention plan 

An illustration of the definition of “extremist“ in a dictionary (Shutterstock/Feng Yu)

The new Perpres notes that while Indonesia has seen a decline in terrorist attacks in recent years, including what it describes as “zero terrorist attacks” in the past two years, threats persist beneath the surface, with more than 1,000 suspected militants arrested between 2020 and 2024.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has signed a new presidential regulation (Perpres) on updated national mitigation strategies on violent extremism, which analysts say signals progress in terrorism prevention efforts while warning of potential abuse through targeting government critics.

The regulation, signed on Feb. 9 and published earlier this week, serves as a national guideline that highlights a “comprehensive, systematic, planned and integrated” approach to address both security risks and underlying drivers of extremism, such as economic inequality, social marginalization and online radicalization.

It replaces the previous plan signed by then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in 2021 that expired in 2024.

The new Perpres notes that while Indonesia has seen a decline in terrorist attacks in recent years, including what it describes as “zero terrorist attacks” in the past two years, threats persist beneath the surface, with more than 1,000 suspected militants arrested between 2020 and 2024.

Like the previous plan, the new one emphasizes a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach, calling for coordination and collaboration across national and regional authorities as well as academia, the private sector and other aspects of civil society to support prevention efforts.

The new plan is now structured around nine priority areas, namely national preparedness; community and family resilience; education, skills and employment; women, youth and children’s protection and empowerment; strategic communication and digital space; deradicalization; human rights and governance; victim protection; and international cooperation.

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Regional administrations are also required to translate the national plan into local action plans tailored to their respective conditions within one year of the Perpres being enacted.