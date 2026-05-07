Ade Armando resigns from PSI after incitement allegations

Politician Ade Armando has resigned from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) after dozens of Islamic organizations filed police reports against him over alleged incitement against former vice president Jusuf Kalla.

P olitician Ade Armando has resigned from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) after dozens of Islamic organizations filed police reports against him over alleged incitement against former vice president Jusuf Kalla.

At a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Jakarta earlier this week, Ade formally announced his departure, saying the move was intended to shield PSI from political fallout tied to the case.

“I am stepping down for the best interests of all,” he told journalists during the briefing, stressing that his resignation was not driven by internal conflict within the party.

He added that the case had begun to affect other party members despite being unrelated to PSI, and claimed certain groups were using it to discredit the party ahead of the 2029 general election.

“The attacks have expanded from me to my colleagues,” Ade said. “There are parties that I believe are deliberately orchestrating this to attack or destroy PSI. I cannot accept that.”

Ade’s resignation came a day after police reports were filed by 40 Islamic organisations against him, PSI member Grace Natalie, and social media figure Permadi Arya over allegations of incitement related to the posting of a short clip of Kalla’s speech on social media.

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