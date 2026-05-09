Social media news outlets deny deals with govt

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On Wednesday, Government Communications Agency (GCA) head Muhammad Qodari announced that the agency had a discussion with members of the Indonesia New Media Forum (INMF), a loose network of news outlets on social media established in 2025.
ocial media-based news outlets have pushed back against the government’s plan to get closer to the platforms, a move that triggers concerns over state influence and growing censorship in online spaces.
On Wednesday, Government Communications Agency (GCA) head Muhammad Qodari announced that the agency had a discussion with members of the Indonesia New Media Forum (INMF), a loose network of news outlets on social media established in 2025.
In his statement, Qodari referred to the platforms as “homeless media”, a term usually used to describe outlets that use social media as their main medium and often do not have a website.
He said the government aimed to embrace new media platforms as “partners” in the digital information ecosystem in order to expand the reach of state communications beyond conventional media outlets.
He later named dozens of outlets he claimed were affiliated with the INMF, including well-known Instagram accounts such as Folkative, Good News From Indonesia (GNFI) and USS Feed, noting their massive digital reach with billions of monthly views and millions of followers across platforms.
“Our belief is that [closer] engagement with the government could help improve standards among the new media platforms to improve their news coverage quality,” Qodari added.
Read also: Govt in hot water over callous public communication
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