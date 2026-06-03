Court revives police probe into activist acid attack as military trial continues

Show of solidarity: Human rights activists grouped under the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network gather during the 902nd Kamisan (Thursday) protest across from the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on April 2, 2026 to call for a thorough investigation into the acid attack against rights activist Andrie Yunus. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T he South Jakarta court has ordered police to reopen their investigation into the acid attack on rights activist Andrie Yunus, potentially broadening efforts to identify the mastermind behind the assault, as military prosecutors seek prison terms for four soldiers that civil groups have criticized as too lenient.

At a hearing on Tuesday, sole judge Suparna ruled that the Jakarta Police must continue investigating the attack that left Andrie, deputy coordinator of Kontras and an outspoken critic of the perceived rise of militarism in the country, with severe facial injuries, especially to his right eye.

Police previously halted its investigation in March after naming two suspects and transferring the case to the National Military Police Headquarters (Puspom TNI). Military investigators later identified four members of the Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) as suspects, namely Capt. Nandala Dwi Prasetya, First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Widhi, First Lt. Sami Lakka and Second Sgt. Edi Sudarko.

They are currently being tried at the Jakarta Military Court.

The Advocacy Team for Democracy (TAUD), a coalition of civil society representing Andrie, had filed a pretrial motion against the Jakarta Police, arguing that the transfer of the case was unlawful.

In his ruling, Suparna said the legal process must be pursued to completion to ensure clear criminal accountability.

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“Transferring the investigation file and evidence from the Jakarta Police’s general crimes directorate to investigators at the Indonesian Military Police constitutes a termination of the investigation, and therefore [the petition] must be granted,” he said during the televised hearing.