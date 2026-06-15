More suspects arrested as AGO widens probe into free meals corruption

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he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has arrested two more suspects related to corruption in the free nutritious meal program, widening its probe, which has already ensnared three former leaders of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) in charge of the project.
AGO investigators on Friday arrested Andri Mulyono, commissioner of logistics company PT Yasa Artha Trimanunggal (YAT), as a suspect after questioning him earlier in the day in connection with the alleged corruption in the multitrillion-rupiah flagship program.
Andri allegedly marked up the prices of over 21,000 electric motorcycles for free meals program kitchens nationwide to reach the Rp 1.03 trillion (US$58.2 million) ceiling of the BGN’s procurement budget.
“Andri unlawfully gained [extra money from] the manipulated procurement,” investigation director Syarief Sulaeman Nahdi of the Office of Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) said.
The procurement of electric motorcycles previously garnered public backlash in April for what many deem as lacking urgency. Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has since said no new electric motorcycle purchases will proceed in 2026, citing internal miscommunication within the ministry that led to parts of the proposal being approved.
Earlier last week, AGO investigators arrested another businessman, Asep Yusuf Somantri, as a suspect in the case. He is believed to be a close associate of former BGN deputy head Sony Sonjaya, who was arrested earlier this month.
Investigators allege that Asep used access granted by Sony to meddle in the verification process for prospective free meals program partners, allowing him to influence kitchen registrations and facilitate applications even after the registration period had ended.
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