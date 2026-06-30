TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
Vanness Wu and Singapore socialite Arissa Cheo divorce after 'hurt and pain'

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
Vanness Wu and Singapore socialite Arissa Cheo divorce after 'hurt and pain'

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BREAKING: Nadiem gets 10 years in prison in Chromebook corruption case

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, June 30, 2026 Published on Jun. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-06-30T14:47:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A supporter gives a rose to Nadiem Makarim, former education minister and co-founder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, who is accused by prosecutors of using his executive powers to enrich himself, as Nadiem arrives at the courtroom for the verdict in a corruption case, related to the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops, at the Central Jakarta Court in Jakarta on June 30, 2026. A supporter gives a rose to Nadiem Makarim, former education minister and co-founder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, who is accused by prosecutors of using his executive powers to enrich himself, as Nadiem arrives at the courtroom for the verdict in a corruption case, related to the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops, at the Central Jakarta Court in Jakarta on June 30, 2026. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

T

he Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced on Tuesday former education minister Nadiem Makarim to 10 years in prison for causing state losses in a case involving the procurement of Chromebook laptops during his time in office.

His prison sentence was lighter than the 18 years demanded by Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors.

The panel of judges said the laptop procurement program, part of Nadiem’s education digitalization program, had failed to achieve its intended purpose, resulting in Rp 1.57 trillion (US$87.6 million) in state losses.

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

From The Weekender

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

Through personal reflection and conversations with others, one writer explores gender, belonging, and the long – often arduous – process of becoming oneself.

Read on The Weekender

"The Chromebook laptop procurement was not optimal because the devices could not be used due to the lack of internet access in many regions in Indonesia,” Judge Mediantos said while reading out the verdict.

“As a result, many Chromebooks could not function as intended, meaning the state budget did not generate benefits in line with the amount spent.”

Aside from the prison sentence, the court also ordered him to pay a Rp 1 billion in fine and Rp 809 billion in restitution. The AGO had previously demanded that Nadiem pay Rp 5.6 trillion in restitution to the state and Rp 1 billion in fines, a figure Nadiem described as impossible to pay.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, Judge Andi Saputra of the five-judge panel dissented, saying he saw no convincing evidence that Nadiem had acted with malicious intent or was corrupt.

Popular

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Related Article

At 250, America may be too divided to celebrate as one

Police arrest dozens in anti-government protest in Surabaya

China strips generals, ex-financial regulator, politburo member of lawmaker posts

Graft probe offers hope for better immigration system, mixed-marriage families say

Prosecutors reject Nadiem’s defense plea in Chromebook corruption case

Popular

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

More in Indonesia

 View more
A supporter gives a rose to Nadiem Makarim, former education minister and co-founder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, who is accused by prosecutors of using his executive powers to enrich himself, as Nadiem arrives at the courtroom for the verdict in a corruption case, related to the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops, at the Central Jakarta Court in Jakarta on June 30, 2026.
Politics

BREAKING: Nadiem gets 10 years in prison in Chromebook corruption case
.
Society

Forests, people sacrificed in Sebangau
Illustration of a woman struggling with mental health problems
Archipelago

Police probe doctor's alleged suicide amid claims of intimidation by DPRD members

Highlight
A supporter gives a rose to Nadiem Makarim, former education minister and co-founder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, who is accused by prosecutors of using his executive powers to enrich himself, as Nadiem arrives at the courtroom for the verdict in a corruption case, related to the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops, at the Central Jakarta Court in Jakarta on June 30, 2026.
Politics

BREAKING: Nadiem gets 10 years in prison in Chromebook corruption case
A man visits the exhibition "Slavery" at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam on May 12, 2021. Amsterdam's famous Rijksmuseum presents a new exhibition dealing with slavery during Dutch colonial times, with the museum hoping to start a new conversation about a painful period in the lowlands country's history.
Editorial

A late apology, a longer reckoning
Office workers stroll on the sidewalk of Jakarta’s thoroughfare Jl Sudirman on April 16, 2020.
Economy

RI’s shrinking skilled workforce rings competitiveness alarm

The Latest

 View more
Markets

RI bond market improves as stocks stuck in slump
Sports

Germany questions footballing identity after fresh World Cup failure
Regulations

Unions push to scrap pension fund withdrawal tax
Politics

BREAKING: Nadiem gets 10 years in prison in Chromebook corruption case
Society

Forests, people sacrificed in Sebangau
Regulations

Govt to rescue local tile producer to prevent layoffs, labor leader says
Economy

A tougher road ahead for the property sector
Community

Indie musicians make a living from everything but music
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

BREAKING: Nadiem gets 10 years in prison in Chromebook corruption case

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.