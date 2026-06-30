BREAKING: Nadiem gets 10 years in prison in Chromebook corruption case

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he Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced on Tuesday former education minister Nadiem Makarim to 10 years in prison for causing state losses in a case involving the procurement of Chromebook laptops during his time in office.
His prison sentence was lighter than the 18 years demanded by Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors.
The panel of judges said the laptop procurement program, part of Nadiem’s education digitalization program, had failed to achieve its intended purpose, resulting in Rp 1.57 trillion (US$87.6 million) in state losses.
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"The Chromebook laptop procurement was not optimal because the devices could not be used due to the lack of internet access in many regions in Indonesia,” Judge Mediantos said while reading out the verdict.
“As a result, many Chromebooks could not function as intended, meaning the state budget did not generate benefits in line with the amount spent.”
Aside from the prison sentence, the court also ordered him to pay a Rp 1 billion in fine and Rp 809 billion in restitution. The AGO had previously demanded that Nadiem pay Rp 5.6 trillion in restitution to the state and Rp 1 billion in fines, a figure Nadiem described as impossible to pay.
However, Judge Andi Saputra of the five-judge panel dissented, saying he saw no convincing evidence that Nadiem had acted with malicious intent or was corrupt.
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