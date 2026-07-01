TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
BREAKING: Nadiem gets 10 years in prison in Chromebook corruption case

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition
The energy-nationalism dilemma
BREAKING: Nadiem gets 10 years in prison in Chromebook corruption case

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Recent deaths expose Jakarta’s infrastructure safety failures

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 1, 2026 Published on Jul. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-07-01T14:40:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene. Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

T

he death of a toddler who fell into a pit at the site of an ongoing construction project in South Jakarta has intensified scrutiny of safety standards at Jakarta's infrastructure projects, with experts blaming poor planning and inadequate risk management for exposing the public to preventable dangers.

The four-year-old boy, identified only as I, was pulled from a 4-meter-deep pit at a construction site in Manggarai, Tebet, early on Sunday after being trapped inside for around three hours, according to the Tebet Police.

He was rushed to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) in Central Jakarta, where medical staff pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police said the boy fell into the pit while playing with friends near a construction site in a community park, where the Jakarta administration is building a sports court as part of its park revitalization program.

The park sits on the edge of the densely populated neighborhood near Manggarai Station.

Rescuers, including police officers, firefighters and paramedics, had difficulty in retrieving the child because the pit was only about 30 centimeters wide. Authorities deployed two excavators to widen the pit before recovering the victim.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“The initial rescue attempt [without heavy equipment] was unsuccessful because the hole was too narrow, the victim had suffered severe trauma, and there were no volunteers able to enter the pit,” Tebet Police chief Adj. Comr. Ischak said, as quoted by Tempo.co.

Popular

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Related Article

Jakarta's birthday gift to all, free public transportation, tourism spots

Waste sorting can’t wait

Four killed, 19 injured in North Sumatra bus accident

Pramono opens CFD in Rasuna Said area, launches waste sorting movement

Jakarta mandates household sorting to tackle chronic waste crisis

Popular

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories

Govt plans to limit outsourcing to four service categories
Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII
Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

Beyond the pitch: The World Cup as a stage for recognition

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Jakarta

Recent deaths expose Jakarta’s infrastructure safety failures
Police arrest a student during a protest on June 26, 2026 against the rise in nonsubsidized fuel prices, inefficient government spending, the military's involvement in civilian affairs and the free nutritious meal program in Surabaya, East Java.
Archipelago

Ten remain in detention after violent anti-government protest in Surabaya
Rows of young oil palm trees are seen on April 28 on the border of Sebangau National Park area in Central Kalimantan. Around 2,000 hectares of forests in the national park and its buffer zone were cleared to make way for oil palm plantations in 2024, according to NGO Auriga Nusantara.
Society

Deforestation still haunts Indonesia’s national parks

Highlight
This photo taken on August 28, 2024 shows a general view of boxes of battery cells stored for shipment at the battery manufacturing plant at PT HLI Green Power, Indonesia's first electric vehicle battery cell manufacturer, in Karawang, West Java.
Economy

RI factories slide into contraction in June amid soaring costs, weak demand
Police arrest a student following clashes during protest against a rise in non-subsidised fuel prices, inefficient government spending and military involvement in civilian affairs and the government's free school meals programme (MBG) in Surabaya on June 26, 2026.
Editorial

The mirage of public trust
Rows of young oil palm trees are planted just on the border of Sebangau National Park area in Central Kalimantan on April 28, 2026. Around 2,000 hectares of forests in the national park and its buffer zone were cleared to make way for oil palm plantations in 2024, according to NGO Auriga Nusantara.
Society

Deforestation still haunts Indonesia’s national parks

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Israel says troops to stay 'indefinitely' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza
Jakarta

Recent deaths expose Jakarta’s infrastructure safety failures
Economy

Rising fuel, food prices drive June inflation close to BI’s target ceiling
Regulations

Bandung's Husein airport to start serving commercial jets in September
Europe

Russia approved secret China military training at top level
Economy

RI factories slide into contraction in June amid soaring costs, weak demand
Asia & Pacific

Min Aung Hlaing to visit Laos in first ASEAN member state visit
Europe

French presidential vote to be held on April 18 and May 2 next year
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Recent deaths expose Jakarta’s infrastructure safety failures

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.