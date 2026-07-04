Nadiem, prosecutors appeal Chromebook graft verdict 

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Aside from an appeal, the legal team of the former education minister also plans to file a complaint with the Judicial Commission alleging Jakarta Corruption Court judges disregarded evidence presented during the trial.
he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and former education minister Nadiem Makarim have both filed appeals of a court’s ruling against the latter in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools nationwide during his time in office.
On Tuesday, the Jakarta Corruption Court found Nadiem, a cofounder of tech firm Gojek, guilty of abusing his authority in the laptop procurement for schools in remote and underdeveloped regions between 2020 and 2022.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and also ordered to pay a Rp 1 billion (US$55,870) fine as well as a Rp 809 billion in restitution, a sum Nadiem said was unable to pay. According to the judges, the corruption resulted in Rp 1.57 trillion in state losses.
The sentence was lighter than the one sought by prosecutors, who demanded 18 years in prison and a Rp 1 billion fine. They also asked the judges to order the defendant to pay Rp 5.6 trillion in restitution, including the Rp 809 billion they suspected Nadiem personally benefited from through transactions involving PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa, Gojek’s parent company.
After receiving a copy of the verdict, Nadiem’s legal team filed an appeal with the Jakarta High Court, arguing the ruling ignored evidence presented during the trial and could set a dangerous precedent for private sector executives who leave their positions to serve in the government.
“We hope the high court judges will not be influenced by any external pressure, so they can remain objective in reviewing all trial facts, evidence and testimonies to reach a clear and fair decision,” Nadiem’s lawyer Ari Yusuf Amir said on Friday.
He added that the legal team also plans to file a complaint with the Judicial Commission next week, alleging that the Jakarta Corruption Court’s panel of judges improperly disregarded evidence presented during the trial and showed bias in their questioning against the defendant.
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