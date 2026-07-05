Plan for a new climate body met with opposition

Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat (second right) looks at a bamboo plant on June 14 during a bamboo planting ceremony in Bogor regency, West Java. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

After a meeting with the United Kingdom Climate Change Committee (UK CCC), Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat raised a plan to form a similar independent body in Indonesia to strengthen the country’s climate actions.

T he government is raising a plan to establish a new independent body tasked with strengthening the national climate crisis mitigation management system but has been met with questions from environmentalists about whether a new institution will effectively improve Indonesia’s climate governance.

The plan was first mentioned after a bilateral meeting between an Indonesian delegation with the United Kingdom Climate Change Committee (UK CCC) during London Climate Week on June 20-28.

In a statement issued on June 24, Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat said Indonesia could learn from the model used by the UK by creating an institution capable of providing objective scientific recommendations free from political interference.

“We also studied how the UK CCC maintains the independence of its analysis from the government. That experience serves as an important reference in designing the institutional framework to be established under Indonesia’s proposed climate change law,” Jumhur said in the statement.

Established under the Climate Change Act 2008, the UK CCC is an independent statutory body composed of experts tasked with advising the government on national climate policy based on scientific evidence and objective data such as the greenhouse gas emissions generation and reduction.

The plan for a similar body in Indonesia is still “at the conceptual stage”, Environment Ministry spokesperson Yulia Suryanti said on Tuesday.

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