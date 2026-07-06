Pardoned convicts trained for food security jobs, minister says

A prison official assists an inmate to gather eggs from chickens on June 15 at the Pekalongan penitentiary in Central Java. The penitentiary provides various training for inmates, including food processing and farming, to support the government's food security program. (Antara/Harviyan Perdana Putra)

The government previously mulled over allowing former inmates who received presidential pardon to join the Defense Ministry’s reserve component (Komcad) program, but it was scrapped due to legal issues pertaining to existing regulations.

T he government will train inmates receiving amnesty to work in the country’s food security program, according to Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, clarifying issues suggesting that the former convicts would be enlisted in the military reserve force.

Inmates of productive age who receive amnesty from President Prabowo Subianto would undergo vocational training before being deployed to businesses supporting Indonesia’s food security agenda, the minister said.

“[The inmates] will not simply be released after receiving amnesty. They must first undergo training so they can contribute to the nation’s food security,” said Supratman, a politician of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, on July 2, as quoted by Kompas.com.

He added the government had previously discussed a plan to allow amnesty recipients to join the Defense Ministry’s reserve component (Komcad). However, the plan was later scrapped due to legal issues related to the former convicts’ inability to fulfill several requirements stipulated in the 2019 National Resources Management for State Defense Law.

“In principle, it was considered that [the former inmates] could participate [in Komcad] if possible. However, I understand there are issues regarding nomenclature in the law pertaining to formal requirements,” Supratman said.

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“But the main objective is to make use of available human resources to help improve productivity, particularly in the food sector.”