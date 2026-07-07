As living costs rise, proposed Transjakarta fare hike hits a nerve

Passengers walk after disembarking from a TransJakarta bus on July 7, 2026, at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle bus stop in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

A proposal to raise Transjakarta bus fares has drawn concern among commuters, who fear even what officials describe as a modest increase would further strain household budgets amid persistent coast-of-living pressures.

The Jakarta City Transportation Council (DTKJ), an advisory body to the city administration, has proposed increasing fares to Rp 5,000 (US$0.31) for trips within Jakarta, Rp 10,000 for Transjabodetabek services linking the capital with its satellite cities and Rp 2,000 for Mikrotrans, the modernized angkutan kota (angkot) minibus service that are currently free of charge.

If approved, it would mark the first fare increase since 2005, when Transjakarta set its fares at Rp 3,500 per trip after 7 a.m. and Rp 2,000 between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Those fares have remained unchanged despite years of inflation and repeated calls from the DTKJ for adjustments.

DTKJ chair Sugihardjo told The Jakarta Post on Monday that the latest proposal had taken residents’ purchasing power into account and would keep fares “within reasonable limits.”

The proposed adjustment, he said, was aimed not only at increasing fares but also at supporting improvements to the capital's public transport system, including better integration with other modes of transport, upgraded bus stops and expanded services.

The proposal has nevertheless left some commuters worried.

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