BNPB says landfill fire near Jakarta international airport extinguished

The Jatiwaringin landfill in the Tangerang district, Banten has been on fire since June 30, 2026. (The Jakarta Post/Antara)

The Jatiwaringin landfill in the Tangerang district caught fire on June 30, prompting the local government to declare a two-week emergency.

A landfill fire on the outskirts of Jakarta has been put out after burning for more than a week as evacuees returned home, a disaster agency spokesman said on Friday.

The Jatiwaringin landfill in the Tangerang district caught fire on June 30, prompting the local government to declare a two-week emergency.

More than 230 people earlier evacuated the area and 331 cases of acute respiratory syndrome were reported, with no hospitalisations, according to the local disaster mitigation agency.

The fire -- which burned an area at the landfill measuring around 15 hectares (37 acres) -- had been completely extinguished by Thursday evening, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

Firefighters were carrying out an "intensive" cooling-down phase to douse the site, he added.

"The joint team... remains on full alert to accelerate total wetting" of the burned area, Muhari said, adding that all of the evacuees had returned to their homes.

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The haze from the fire as well as the water bombing by helicopters did not disrupt operations at the nearby Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Three Mi-8AMT, Sikorsky UH60A, and Sikorsky UH60L helicopters are operating optimally in rotation over Tangerang, while one Mi-8 MSBT helicopter is undergoing technical repairs, Antara has reported.

Environment ministry official Rizal Irawan said last week that authorities will investigate the cause of the fire, according to local media.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned that the country's dry season will be more intense and prolonged than average -- in part due to the El Nino weather pattern heightening risks of wildfires and droughts.