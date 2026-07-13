Malaysia seizes two boats, slaps 20,000 ringgit fine for border trespassing

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The court seized the KM Hai Yang 3 and KM Baruna Jaya and imposed a fine of 10,000 ringgit (US$2,457) on each of the skippers, or a five-month jail term, for trespassing in Malaysian waters.
he Kota Tinggi Magistrate Court in Johor state, Malaysia, decided on July 6 to seize two motorized fishing vessels and to impose fines on the skippers after they were proven to have trespassed into Malaysian waters.
A consular diplomat at the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, Dhania Afini Lestari, confirmed the decision over the KM Hai Yang 3 and KM Baruna Jaya.
The court imposed a fine of 10,000 ringgit (US$2,457) to each of the skippers, or a five-month jail term.
Based on information received by The Jakarta Post, owners of the fishing vessels have immediately paid the fine in full to avoid jail terms for the skippers.
“Since we received the arrest notification on May 31, the consulate general has actively provided consular protection to the Indonesians though consular access and coordination with the Malaysian Marine Police (PPM), the Malaysian Fishery Department and the Malaysian Immigration Department,” Dhania said in a written statement on Wednesday.
The two skippers were identified as NF from KM Hai Yang 3 and M from KM Baruna Jaya.
PPM Region 2 intercepted both fishing vessels around Aur Island, Johor, on May 30.
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