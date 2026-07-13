Malaysia seizes two boats, slaps 20,000 ringgit fine for border trespassing

Two Indonesian fishing vessels skippers (fourth left and center) are flanked by Malaysian officers (left) and diplomats from the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru on July 6, 2026, in front of the Kota Tinggi Magistrate Court in Kota Tinggi, Johor. The court seized KM Hai Yang 3 and KM Baruna Jaya and imposed a fine of 10,000 ringgit (US$2,457) to each of the skippers, or a five-month jail term, for trespassing Malaysian waters. (Courtesy of Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru/-)

The court seized the KM Hai Yang 3 and KM Baruna Jaya and imposed a fine of 10,000 ringgit (US$2,457) on each of the skippers, or a five-month jail term, for trespassing in Malaysian waters.

T he Kota Tinggi Magistrate Court in Johor state, Malaysia, decided on July 6 to seize two motorized fishing vessels and to impose fines on the skippers after they were proven to have trespassed into Malaysian waters.

A consular diplomat at the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, Dhania Afini Lestari, confirmed the decision over the KM Hai Yang 3 and KM Baruna Jaya.

The court imposed a fine of 10,000 ringgit (US$2,457) to each of the skippers, or a five-month jail term.

Based on information received by The Jakarta Post, owners of the fishing vessels have immediately paid the fine in full to avoid jail terms for the skippers.

“Since we received the arrest notification on May 31, the consulate general has actively provided consular protection to the Indonesians though consular access and coordination with the Malaysian Marine Police (PPM), the Malaysian Fishery Department and the Malaysian Immigration Department,” Dhania said in a written statement on Wednesday.

The two skippers were identified as NF from KM Hai Yang 3 and M from KM Baruna Jaya.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

PPM Region 2 intercepted both fishing vessels around Aur Island, Johor, on May 30.