Medan courts acquit defendants from all charges

Illustration of a Criminal Code (KUHP) book next to a gavel and a Lady Justice statue. (Shutterstock/ La Terase)

Medan District Court acquitted man buying subsidized fuel using jerrycan to help treat his late father's blood cancer while Medan Corruption Court sentenced a businessman free after corruption charges were not proven in the lease and control of land owning to state-run plantation firm.

C ourts in Medan have acquitted from all charges two defendants in separate cases involving the purchase of a large amount of subsidized gasoline using jerrycans and the lease of a state-run plantation company’s land.

A panel of judges at Medan District Court decided to forgive two defendants on Thursday over the alleged misuse of subsidized fuel by buying 25 liters of Pertalite using jerrycan at a fuel station in Simpang Pos, Medan.

Azis Apandi Silalahi and Ranning Alamer Mulsim Cibro received no punishment despite being found guilty of the crime. Previously, the prosecutor had requested a jail term of five months and five days for each of them.

Cibro and Aziz were detained by Medan City Police officers on Jan. 6 during the fuel transaction

Presiding judge Efrata Happy Tarigan in his verdict said that both defendants were guilty of violating Article 55 of Law No. 22/2001 on oil and gas, Article 20c of the 2023 Criminal Code and Law No. 1/ 2026 on punishment adjustment.

“Declaring that the defendants are found guilty of committing the crime as charged by the prosecutor,” Efrata said when reading the verdict on Thursday.

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“Receiving pardon from the panel of judges so they were not sentenced to criminal penalty.”