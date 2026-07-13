Medan courts acquit defendants from all charges

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Medan District Court acquitted man buying subsidized fuel using jerrycan to help treat his late father's blood cancer while Medan Corruption Court sentenced a businessman free after corruption charges were not proven in the lease and control of land owning to state-run plantation firm.
ourts in Medan have acquitted from all charges two defendants in separate cases involving the purchase of a large amount of subsidized gasoline using jerrycans and the lease of a state-run plantation company’s land.
A panel of judges at Medan District Court decided to forgive two defendants on Thursday over the alleged misuse of subsidized fuel by buying 25 liters of Pertalite using jerrycan at a fuel station in Simpang Pos, Medan.
Azis Apandi Silalahi and Ranning Alamer Mulsim Cibro received no punishment despite being found guilty of the crime. Previously, the prosecutor had requested a jail term of five months and five days for each of them.
Cibro and Aziz were detained by Medan City Police officers on Jan. 6 during the fuel transaction
Presiding judge Efrata Happy Tarigan in his verdict said that both defendants were guilty of violating Article 55 of Law No. 22/2001 on oil and gas, Article 20c of the 2023 Criminal Code and Law No. 1/ 2026 on punishment adjustment.
“Declaring that the defendants are found guilty of committing the crime as charged by the prosecutor,” Efrata said when reading the verdict on Thursday.
“Receiving pardon from the panel of judges so they were not sentenced to criminal penalty.”
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.