PDI-P reaffirms ‘balancing’ role amid scrutiny from ruling coalition

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri inaugurates several party executives for the 2025-2030 term on Aug. 14, 2025, at the party's headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Monang Sinaga)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri has reaffirmed her party’s role as a “balancing force” amid scrutiny from pro-government political parties over what they described as an ambiguous stance toward President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

I ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri has reaffirmed her party’s role as a “balancing force”, amid scrutiny from pro-government political parties over what they described as an ambiguous stance toward President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

Since Prabowo assumed office, the PDI-P has avoided calling itself an opposition party despite being the only major party outside Prabowo’s big ruling coalition.

In a letter to PDI-P members last week, Megawati stressed that, unlike the parliamentary systems, the country’s presidential system did not formally recognize the concept of an opposition party, with the legislative oversight role shared by all lawmakers regardless of their party affiliation.

“Indonesian democracy is not a democracy of power blocs,” she said.

Megawati said the PDI-P being a balancing force means it would assess every policy based on its substance and benefits for the public, rather than who proposed it. She added that “blindly rejecting every government agenda is counterproductive to the development of democracy”.

“The PDI-P will support government policies that serve the people, strengthen national sovereignty and advance social justice, while at the same time offering criticism and correction toward policies that depart from constitutional norms and the public interest,” she said.

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She added that “playing the balancing role is not a tactical choice determined by short-term political arrangements” but a matter of moral and constitutional responsibility to serve the people.