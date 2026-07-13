Tiger suspected of mauling 12-year-old girl in Riau

Animal welfare: A Sumatran tiger is seen in a cage trap set by officials from the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) in Pulau Muda village, Pelalawan regency, Riau, as shown in this undated photograph released by Antara on March 12, 2026. (Antara/Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency)

The attack took place inside the Semenanjung Kampar landscape, a natural habitat for the Sumatran tiger, near an HTI (industrial forest plantation) concession in Pelalawan regency.

A Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) is suspected of having mauled a 12-year-old girl in Pelalawan regency, Riau, on July 7, near two conservation areas in the province.

The victim, Jerlin Zalukhu, was found dead some 10 meters behind a workers’ camp in a HTI (industrial forestry plantation) concession area in Sungai Ara village, Pelalawan district.

Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) head Supartono said the attack location was inside the Semenanjung Kampar landscape, a natural habitat for the Sumatran tiger.

The location is not far from Zamrud National Park, about 5.3 kilometers, and some 5.7 km from Riau Ecosystem Restoration.

“The Riau BBKSDA immediately deployed a special team to handle the conflict between humans and wildlife,” he said on Friday.

“The team has conducted field observation, data collection and scene investigation.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The tragic incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. The victim was the third child of five siblings who lived with their parents in the workers’ camp. The victim was accompanying her older sister to wash dishes in the camp’s bathroom.