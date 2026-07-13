Tiger suspected of mauling 12-year-old girl in Riau

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The attack took place inside the Semenanjung Kampar landscape, a natural habitat for the Sumatran tiger, near an HTI (industrial forest plantation) concession in Pelalawan regency.
Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) is suspected of having mauled a 12-year-old girl in Pelalawan regency, Riau, on July 7, near two conservation areas in the province.
The victim, Jerlin Zalukhu, was found dead some 10 meters behind a workers’ camp in a HTI (industrial forestry plantation) concession area in Sungai Ara village, Pelalawan district.
Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) head Supartono said the attack location was inside the Semenanjung Kampar landscape, a natural habitat for the Sumatran tiger.
The location is not far from Zamrud National Park, about 5.3 kilometers, and some 5.7 km from Riau Ecosystem Restoration.
“The Riau BBKSDA immediately deployed a special team to handle the conflict between humans and wildlife,” he said on Friday.
“The team has conducted field observation, data collection and scene investigation.”
The tragic incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. The victim was the third child of five siblings who lived with their parents in the workers’ camp. The victim was accompanying her older sister to wash dishes in the camp’s bathroom.
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