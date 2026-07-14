Central Java Police fire South Tegal officer for torture, drug abuse

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In addition to the ethics hearing and his subsequent dismissal, the former officer of the South Tegal Police criminal investigation unit is under investigation by the National Police's Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) over an alleged acid attack on his mistress that occurred in September 2025.
he Central Java Police have dishonorably dismissed an officer for assaulting a woman with whom he was engaged in an extramarital affair and consuming crystal methamphetamine, locally known as sabu.
In a hearing on Friday led by Adj. Sr. Comr. Edi Wibowo of the Central Java Police Professional Code of Ethics Committee, Adj. First Insp. Nurudin, 50, was dishonorably dismissed for torturing his mistress Nesa Amanah Nur, inflicting severe injury and trauma.
An investigation undertaken by the committee discovered that Nurudin was in an extramarital affair with Nesa from 2023 to June 2026.
“Nurudin engaged in this act consciously, knowing that what he was doing violated the ethics of the National Police,” Edi told the hearing.
“There are no mitigating factors,” he added.
On hearing the committee’s decision, Nurudin, a noncommissioned officer with the South Tegal Police criminal investigation unit, said he would appeal.
Read also: Police dishonorably discharged over separate torture, rape cases
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