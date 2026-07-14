KPK arrests in regions raise alarm over systemic corruption

Kuantan Singingi Regent Suhardiman Amby (center) walks after questioning on July 1 at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The KPK named Suhardiman and Kuantan Singingi Secretary Zulkarnain as suspects in an alleged bribery case. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja)

The arrest of 10 regional heads by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) during the first seven months of 2026, including three over the past month, has renewed concerns over systemic corruption stemming from lack of integrity in regional bureaucracy.

T he arrest of 10 regional heads by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) during the first seven months of 2026, including three over the past month, has renewed concerns over systemic corruption stemming from a lack of integrity in regional bureaucracy.

The latest case was Sukoharjo regent Etik Suryani, who was arrested last Thursday on allegations of extortion in Central Java.

Her arrest followed those of Afandin, Langkat regent in North Sumatra, on July 2 and Suhardiman Amby, the regent of Kuantan Singingi in Riau province, late last month. KPK investigators accused Afandin of accepting bribes in procurement projects at the education agency and housing agency in the regency, and Suhardiman of accepting kickbacks from the regency’s regional secretary Zulkarnain in exchange for his appointment as the secretary.

Among earlier cases were the Jan. 19 arrest of Madiun mayor Maidi over alleged extortion, Rejang Lebong regent Muhammad Fikri Thobari in in March for allegedly soliciting kickbacks from private companies and Cilacap regent Syamsul Aulia Rahman, also in March, for allegedly extorting civil servants to finance his holiday expenses.

National Civil Service Agency (BKN) head Zudan Arif Fakrullo on Monday expressed concerns over the recent arrests of regional heads, noting that three of them had been nabbed in the past month alone.

He called on regional heads and civil servants to uphold integrity, so they “avoid acting with criminal intent or causing state losses”, as quoted by Kompas.com.

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Civil servants found guilty of corruption, bribery or abuses of office, he added, could face dishonorable discharge.