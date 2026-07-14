North Sumatra University investigates student over alleged sexual harassment

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Following the widely publicized sexual harassment case at UI in June, USU has opened a probe into a business student who allegedly harassed around 60 female students, asking all victims to report to its sexual harassment task force.
he University of North Sumatra (USU) has opened an internal investigation into a student at its Economics and Business School (FEB) over allegations that he sexually harassed dozens of female students, in a case that has gone viral on social media.
USU public relations and promotions manager Irsan Mulyadi said the university leadership was giving serious attention to the sexual harassment allegations by investigating the student, identified only by his initials, CHS.
Irsan said USU had asked all victims to file a report with the university’s Sexual Harassment Handling and Prevention (PPKS) task force for processing according to the existing mechanism.
This was also necessary to ascertain the number of female students who had been victimized by CHS, he added.
“It is said that 60 victims have created a WhatsApp group,” Irsan told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.
“However, only 10 victims have filed an official report with PPKS task force as of today,” he said, expressing confidence that more victims would report to the task force.
He also promised that each and every report would be treated seriously and professionally and guaranteed the privacy of all victims.
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