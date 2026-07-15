Twelve killed in Indramayu after pickup truck collides with two trucks

The vehicle was carrying 17 passengers who were returning after escorting a bride and groom from Cempeh village in Lelea district to Parean village in Kandanghaur district, about 20 kilometers away.

A t least 12 people were killed and five others injured after a pickup truck carrying members of a wedding party collided with several vehicles in Indramayu Regency, West Java, on Sunday.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 2 p.m. in Kiajaran Kulon village along the busy Pantura coastal highway.

The vehicle was carrying 17 passengers who were returning after escorting a bride and groom from Cempeh village in Lelea district to Parean village in Kandanghaur district, about 20 kilometers away.

Police said the accident began when the pickup truck attempted to make a U-turn through a median opening. As the driver slowed and steered into the right lane, a wing-box truck traveling behind was unable to brake in time and slammed into the rear of the vehicle.

The impact hurled the pickup across the median and onto the opposite side where it was hit by an oncoming Hino truck.

The two collisions left the pickup mangled at both ends. Several passengers were thrown from the vehicle, while others were trapped inside the wreckage.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Indramayu Police Traffic Director Adj. Comr. Undang Syarif Hidayat said three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while nine others died after being taken to nearby hospitals.