Floods strike North Sumatra despite intensifying dry season across the country

Residents affected by flash floods and landslides walk on Dec. 23, 2025, in the area of HKBP Ressort Tuka Church in Hutanabolon, Tukka District, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra. Despite the recent disasters, the church continued to hold services ahead of Christmas. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

The flooding in North Sumatra highlights Indonesia's increasingly uneven weather patterns, with some regions experiencing heavy rainfall even as the dry season intensifies across much of the archipelago.

S everal regions in North Sumatra were hit by floods in the past few days despite the intensifying dry season across much of the country.

Thousands of homes in Binjai, Pematang Siantar and Simalungun were inundated by knee-deep floodwaters on Friday after torrential rain pounded the areas overnight on Thursday.

In Pematang Siantar, floodwaters inundated a section of the Trans-Sumatra Highway linking the city with the provincial capital of Medan, causing major traffic disruptions and hampering residents' daily activities.

In Binjai, torrential rain that swept through the city on Thursday evening toppled a tree, seriously injuring a nearby meatball vendor.

Wan Agus Yahya, a resident of Simalungun regency, said floodwaters surged into his neighborhood in the early hours of Friday, submerging roads and inundating homes.

"Residents remain on alert because the floodwaters have yet to recede as of this morning," Wan Agus said on Friday.

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Wan Agus said flooding had become a recurring problem in his community, striking almost every year while authorities had yet to implement a permanent solution.