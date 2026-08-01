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Riau Governor Abdul Wahid sentenced to two years in prison for graft

Prosecutors alleged that Wahid ordered Dani to collect money from officials at the Riau PUPR-PKPP Agency, threatening those who refused to contribute with removal or reassignment.

Rizal Harahap (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, August 1, 2026 Published on Jul. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-07-31T16:42:28+07:00

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Cleaning house: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) deputy chair Johanis Tanak (front right) and the commission’s acting deputy for enforcement and execution, Asep Guntur Rahayu (front left), give a statement on the detention of Riau Governor Abdul Wahid (back, center) and two other graft suspects on Nov. 5, 2025, in a press briefing at the KPK’s Red and White Building in Jakarta. Cleaning house: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) deputy chair Johanis Tanak (front right) and the commission’s acting deputy for enforcement and execution, Asep Guntur Rahayu (front left), give a statement on the detention of Riau Governor Abdul Wahid (back, center) and two other graft suspects on Nov. 5, 2025, in a press briefing at the KPK’s Red and White Building in Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

I

nactive Riau Governor Abdul Wahid was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of extorting officials at the local Public Works, Spatial Planning, Housing, Settlement and Land (PUPR-PKPP) Agency.

The court also fined Wahid Rp 200 million (US$11,099), with the fine convertible to 80 days in jail if unpaid. 

Wahid has also been ordered to pay Rp 1.45 billion in restitution for state losses. If he fails to pay within one month after the verdict becomes legally binding, his assets will be seized and auctioned to cover the amount. If the sale fails to recover the full sum, he will serve an additional 18 months in prison.

Reading out the verdict at the Pekanbaru District Court on Thursday, presiding judge Delta Tamatama said the panel found that Wahid had abused his authority by ordering his former aide to collect money from officials at the Riau PUPR-PKPP Agency to finance his personal expenses.

"The court finds the defendant legally and convincingly guilty of corruption in violation of Article 12 of the 2001 Law on Corruption Eradication, in conjunction with Article 55 of the Criminal Code," Delta said.

The sentence was far lighter than the punishment sought by prosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), who had asked the court to impose an eight-and-a-half-year prison term, a Rp 500 million fine and Rp 1.4 billion in restitution for state losses.

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The court considered Wahid's abuse of power as a governor as aggravating factors. Mitigating factors include his lack of a prior criminal record, his role as the family's primary breadwinner and his relatively young age.

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