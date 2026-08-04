TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Bali financial hub plan sparks crowding concerns
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Bali financial hub plan sparks crowding concerns
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta commuters trade time for savings as fuel prices remain high

As fuel prices remain elevated, many commuters are piecing together longer, more complex journeys while cutting household spending to afford the daily trip to work.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 4, 2026 Published on Aug. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-08-03T12:01:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Morning commute: Passengers wait for a Jakarta MRT train on July 3, 2026, at Blok M Station in South Jakarta. Morning commute: Passengers wait for a Jakarta MRT train on July 3, 2026, at Blok M Station in South Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

By 9 a.m., while much of Greater Jakarta is already settling into the workday, Retna Prameswari is only beginning hers.

The 34-year-old private employee leaves her home in Pamulang, South Tangerang, Banten, for a journey that takes nearly two and a half hours to reach her office in Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 on Jakarta's northern edge.

Her commute is a carefully choreographed chain of transportation modes. She rides her motorcycle to Lebak Bulus Station in South Jakarta, boards the MRT to ASEAN Station, then transfers to Transjakarta route T31 for the final leg to PIK 2.

It is a routine she has refined not for convenience, but for survival.

"If I rode my motorcycle all the way, it would be exhausting," Retna said. "And with fuel prices going up, it would also be much more expensive."

By combining public transportation with a short motorcycle ride, she keeps her daily commuting costs at around Rp 30,000 (US$1.66). Covering the entire 50-kilometer trip on two wheels would cost considerably more, especially after repeated increases in non-subsidized fuel prices this year.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Household budgets have come under growing pressure as fuel prices have fluctuated alongside global oil markets, which have been rattled by the conflict in the Middle East.

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Related Article

Transit drives growth

KCI Announces new plan to raise Greater Jakarta commuter line fares

Jakarta digs deep

Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2

Banten wants Transjabodetabek to open Serang route

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

More in Indonesia

 View more
Plumes of smoke rise from the Mutiara Sentosa II, a ferry which caught fire on Aug. 2 off Madura Island in East Java province.
Society

Ferry fire raises concerns over lax national maritime safety oversight
The Semarang Tawang railway station is seen in this undated photo in Semarang, Central Java.
Archipelago

KAI to restore original designs of 120 Dutch-era railway stations
Morning commute: Passengers wait for a Jakarta MRT train on July 3, 2026, at Blok M Station in South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jakarta commuters trade time for savings as fuel prices remain high

Highlight
Workers assemble furniture at a company in the Wijayakusuma Industrial Estate (KIW) in Semarang, Central Java, on July 7, 2026.
Economy

Manufacturing back in expansion zone, but export woes linger
Holiday rush: Tourists walk on Friday, May 15, 2026, near a lake during a visit to the Ulun Danu Beratan Tourist Attraction (DTW) in Tabanan, Bali. The DTW Ulun Danu Beratan management recorded that during the Ascension Day holiday period, visitor numbers reached about 2,200 per day, an increase from the usual daily average of 600 to 800 visitors.
Editorial

Bali deserves more respect
President Prabowo Subianto wipes his face moments before delivering his annual State of the Nation Address on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of Indonesia’s Independence Day in Jakarta.
Politics

Discontent over policies, leadership erodes Prabowo’s footing

The Latest

 View more
Society

Ferry fire raises concerns over lax national maritime safety oversight
Academia

Prabowo's populist economics and public ethics
Markets

Stocks mixed as Seoul stabilizes, oil prices rise with eyes on Mideast
Americas

Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say
Academia

Indonesia's ultimate business ownership reform at a crossroads
Academia

The limits of Asia's two major growth models
Archipelago

KAI to restore original designs of 120 Dutch-era railway stations
Jakarta

Jakarta commuters trade time for savings as fuel prices remain high
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta commuters trade time for savings as fuel prices remain high

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.