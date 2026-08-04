Scholarship hopefuls hail Jakarta's overseas study proposal

The logo of the Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) is seen through a magnifying glass in this illustration photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024. (Shutterstock/Iljanaresvara Studio)

J akarta residents have welcomed the city administration's plan to establish a city-funded scholarship program modeled on the Indonesia Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) that would allow dozens of recipients to pursue postgraduate studies in 11 countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States.

For Pratama, a 28-year-old master’s student in Bandung, West Java, the program offers a rare glimmer of hope. The aspiring lecturer, who hopes to pursue a doctorate overseas, said the proposed scheme could widen access to postgraduate education amid fierce competition for the national LPDP scholarship.

“I always felt there was little hope of securing LPDP funding because the competition has always been very intense,” Pratama from East Jakarta told The Jakarta Post last week.

“I just hope the Jakarta scholarship program becomes a reality, so more people can receive financial support to pursue higher education.”

Governor Pramono Anung recently announced plans to establish a city-funded scholarship program modeled on the LPDP, allocating around Rp 100 billion (US$5.5 million) in the 2027 draft regional budget to support between 50 and 75 recipients pursuing postgraduate studies overseas.

"Based on discussions with the LPDP, each scholarship recipient could receive funding of around Rp 2 billion," Pramono said on July 27, adding that the implementation mechanism was still being finalized.

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