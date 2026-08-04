TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Bali financial hub plan sparks crowding concerns
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Bali financial hub plan sparks crowding concerns
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Scholarship hopefuls hail Jakarta's overseas study proposal

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 4, 2026 Published on Aug. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-08-03T11:25:58+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The logo of the Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) is seen through a magnifying glass in this illustration photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024. The logo of the Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) is seen through a magnifying glass in this illustration photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024. (Shutterstock/Iljanaresvara Studio)

J

akarta residents have welcomed the city administration's plan to establish a city-funded scholarship program modeled on the Indonesia Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) that would allow dozens of recipients to pursue postgraduate studies in 11 countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States.

For Pratama, a 28-year-old master’s student in Bandung, West Java, the program offers a rare glimmer of hope. The aspiring lecturer, who hopes to pursue a doctorate overseas, said the proposed scheme could widen access to postgraduate education amid fierce competition for the national LPDP scholarship.

“I always felt there was little hope of securing LPDP funding because the competition has always been very intense,” Pratama from East Jakarta told The Jakarta Post last week.

“I just hope the Jakarta scholarship program becomes a reality, so more people can receive financial support to pursue higher education.”

Governor Pramono Anung recently announced plans to establish a city-funded scholarship program modeled on the LPDP, allocating around Rp 100 billion (US$5.5 million) in the 2027 draft regional budget to support between 50 and 75 recipients pursuing postgraduate studies overseas.

"Based on discussions with the LPDP, each scholarship recipient could receive funding of around Rp 2 billion," Pramono said on July 27, adding that the implementation mechanism was still being finalized.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: LPDP alumni controversy rekindles debate over return rules

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Related Article

Jakarta to extend LRT to Dukuh Atas, eyes 2028 completion

Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

Jakarta mandates household sorting to tackle chronic waste crisis

Prabowo to allocate seized money to fund LPDP scholarships

Study abroad in China: Stepping into the future

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

More in Indonesia

 View more
The logo of the Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) is seen through a magnifying glass in this illustration photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024.
Jakarta

Scholarship hopefuls hail Jakarta's overseas study proposal
Sudaryono, head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), speaks to the press at the agency building in Jakarta on July 22, 2026.
Archipelago

BGN suspends Semarang SPPG after 707 people hit by food poisoning
Garbage trucks line up near mounds of waste covered with protective sheeting on Aug. 2 at the Bantar Gebang Integrated Waste Management Site in Bekasi, West Java. The Jakarta administration began gradually implementing a controlled landfill system at the facility on Aug. 1 as part of its plan to phase out open dumping, aiming to improve waste management while reducing the risk of fires and foul odors.
Jakarta

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Highlight
Energy savings: Motorists queue on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, to refuel at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Depok, West Java, as the government announces limits on subsidized fuel sales to counter the impact of the United States-Israeli war on Iran.
Economy

Inflation eases despite pressure from oil prices
Deputy Defense Minister and newly-inaugurated University of the Republic of Indonesia (URI) Governor Donny Ermawan Taufanto (right) talks to journalists as Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) professor and URI Deputy Governor Yos Sunitiyoso looks on at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on July 22, 2026.
Editorial

Think first
High metal fences are seen around Kota Kasablanka shopping mall in South Jakarta on August 31, 2026.
Jakarta

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Scholarship hopefuls hail Jakarta's overseas study proposal
Academia

Why Danantara should stay out of KSSK
Opinion

Analysis: Perry’s resignation revives questions over BI independence
Asia & Pacific

Rare Thai PM visit spotlights Myanmar

Tech

Court ruling on telco data retention unlikely to impact business models
Editorial

Bali deserves more respect
Archipelago

BGN suspends Semarang SPPG after 707 people hit by food poisoning
Economy

Manufacturing back in expansion zone, but export woes linger
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Scholarship hopefuls hail Jakarta's overseas study proposal

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.