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Police find gas leakage point in Medan blast killing three

The police and natural gas distribution firm PT Pertamina Gas Negara previously had different conclusions on whether there was a gas leak.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, August 5, 2026 Published on Aug. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-08-04T17:05:35+07:00

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Rescue workers operate heavy equipment on July 21 during a search for victims following an explosion at the Grand Polonia residential complex in Medan, North Sumatra. According to the Medan Police, the explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak. Rescue workers operate heavy equipment on July 21 during a search for victims following an explosion at the Grand Polonia residential complex in Medan, North Sumatra. According to the Medan Police, the explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak. (Antara Foto/Yudi Manar)

T

he police finally found the gas leakage location that caused a explosion at a house in Medan, killing three people, after an investigation that lasted for two weeks.

Medan City Police chief Sr. Comr. Jean Calvijn Simanjuntak said the police worked with building construction experts and skilled workers when looking for the leakage point. He said that the experts had to dig under the destroyed house to find the exact location.

He added that three to four days were needed to dig under the house, something that required extreme caution to keep the house from further collapse.

“Finally, we found the explosion spot. This finding confirmed that the explosion was caused by gas leakage and no other reason,” he said on Saturday.

Calvijn added that after finding the gas leakage point, the team is studying the chain of events that lead to the explosion and that they would be revealed soon.

“We will present the process soon,” he said.

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“The sequence of events before, during and after the explosion.”

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