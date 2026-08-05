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TNI chief observes nighttime airdrop exercise

The high-precision airborne maneuver was part of the 2026 Integrated TNI Exercise involving all three branches of the military to test their joint combat capabilities.

Fadli (The Jakarta Post)
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Batam, Riau Islands
Wed, August 5, 2026 Published on Aug. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-08-05T10:52:33+07:00

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Indonesian Military (TNI) chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto (third left) receives a briefing from officers of the Airborne Operations Forward Team (KDOL) on Aug. 4 during an infiltration operation in Dabo Singkep, Lingga regency, the Riau Islands, as part of the 2026 Integrated TNI Exercise involving more than 12,000 troops. Indonesian Military (TNI) chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto (third left) receives a briefing from officers of the Airborne Operations Forward Team (KDOL) on Aug. 4 during an infiltration operation in Dabo Singkep, Lingga regency, the Riau Islands, as part of the 2026 Integrated TNI Exercise involving more than 12,000 troops. (Courteys of TNI/-)

I

ndonesian Military (TNI) chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto observed a nighttime airdrop operation on Tuesday as part of the 2026 Integrated TNI Exercise in Dabo Singkep, Lingga regency, the Riau Islands.

The operation, which involved testing the air infiltration capability of the Airborne Operations Forward Team (KDOL) targeting a drop zone near Dabo Airport, was just one aspect of the integrated exercise Agus observed, the TNI said on its website.

The airdrop exercise involved only highly skilled personnel because it was conducted at night, which requires a high level of precision and professionalism.

The KDOL consists of 13 airmen from the Combat Control Team of the Indonesian Air Force’s Quick Reaction Forces Corps (Korpasgat) and 12 soldiers from the Indonesian Army’s Yonif 328/Dirgahayu airborne infantry battalion, Antara reported.

The airdrop test involved team members parachuting down to secure the target area, mark the drop location, conduct field observations and communicate information on the drop zone and enemy conditions prior to the deployment of the main body of troops.

The joint operations capabilities test integrated the CN-235 medium transport aircraft from the 27th Air Squadron based on Biak Island, Papua, with Korpasgat and Yonif 328 personnel.

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More than 12,000 TNI troops were involved in the integrated tri-service exercise.

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