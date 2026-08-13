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Critical space narrows as Prabowo's brother embraces mass orgs

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, August 13, 2026

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Golden Indonesia Community Forum (Formas) board of trustees chairman Hashim Djojohadikusumo (right), Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar (center) and Formas chief expert Serian Wijatno attend the inauguration of 20 mass organizations as Formas new members in Jakarta on Aug. 7, 2026. Golden Indonesia Community Forum (Formas) board of trustees chairman Hashim Djojohadikusumo (right), Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar (center) and Formas chief expert Serian Wijatno attend the inauguration of 20 mass organizations as Formas new members in Jakarta on Aug. 7, 2026. (Antara/Handout/Golden Indonesia Community Forum (FORMAS))

T

he growing consolidation of mass organizations under a group cofounded by President Prabowo Subianto’s younger brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo to support government programs has raised concerns over the potential narrowing of space for criticism and the weakening of independent voices.

At the second anniversary celebration of the Golden Indonesia Community Forum (Formas) in Jakarta last Friday, the forum welcomed the addition of 20 groups from diverse backgrounds, bringing its total membership to 103.

Among the new members joining Formas were several groups that had supported Prabowo during the 2024 presidential election, including Perisai Prabowo and Matahari Pagi, as well as organizations focused on social, economic, youth and women's issues.

Speaking at Friday’s event, Formas chief expert Serian Wijatno said the expansion was part of efforts to consolidate mass organizations and encourage them to contribute more actively to national development rather than act as spectators.

“This is a concrete step for civil society organizations to support and monitor the government’s development programs, while responding to the challenges Indonesia faces today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Formas chairman Yohanes Handojo Budhisedjati expressed hope that the growing membership would strengthen civil society’s role in supporting Prabowo’s administration.

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“Formas is here to help realize programs that serve the people. We want to ensure that the government’s strategic policies are truly felt by the public,” he said.

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