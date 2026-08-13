Protesters torch government buildings in Central Papua over village funding cuts

In February, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa issued a regulation requiring 58 percent of village funds to be allocated to support President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship Red and White Cooperatives program.

M ore than a dozen government buildings in Puncak regency, Central Papua, were set ablaze by a mob reportedly angered by cuts to village funding by the central government.

Puncak Police Chief Adj. Comr. Domingos Ximenes said the unrest erupted on Tuesday afternoon following the disbursement of village funds at a local bank.

“After the disbursement, village heads went to the Community and Village Empowerment (PMK) office to stage a protest, where they were met by Puncak Regent Elvis Tabuni,” Domingos said on Wednesday as quoted by Kompas.id.

However, the situation escalated at around 6:45 p.m. when the protesters, dissatisfied with the outcome of their meeting with the regent, began setting fire to the PMK office,” he added.

The violence subsequently spread to other government facilities across the area, leaving 13 buildings either burned or damaged.

Among those affected were the offices of the regent and deputy regent, the Puncak Regional Secretariat, the Puncak Social Affairs Agency building and the Puncak Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Agency building.

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The worst damage was reported at the Puncak Legislative Council (DPRD) building, the Puncak Health Agency building and a warehouse belonging to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), all of which were completely gutted by fire.