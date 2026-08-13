Two motorcyclists killed by train at unguarded N. Sumatra railway crossing

Passengers alight from Putri Deli train on June 6, 2025, at Medan station in Medan, North Sumatra. The train plies the Medan-Tanjungbalai route with a distance of some 175 kilometers in 4 hours and 45 minutes. (Antara/Juraidi)

The motorcycle was hit by the Putri Deli U98 train, which was traveling from Medan to Tanjungbalai in North Sumatra.

T wo male motorcyclists were killed after being hit by the Putri Deli train at an unguarded railway crossing in Serdang Bedagai regency, North Sumatra, on Monday afternoon.

Eyewitness Herdiwan said the two cooperative workers were out collecting dues in Tualang subdistrict, Perbaungan district at about 3:30 p.m.

It was reported that when the motorcycle was passing the unguarded railway crossing, it was hit by the Putri Deli U98 train, which was traveling from Medan to Tanjungbalai city.

Herdiwan saw the accident directly from his house, not far from the crash site.

“Both victims died at the scene while the train continued its journey to Tanjungbalai,” he told The Jakarta Post.

The train was operated by machinist Deski Wirya Asta and assistant machinist Dafit Kristanto Rajagukguk. They both live at railway company housing in Medan.

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