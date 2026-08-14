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Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
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Gowa DPRD moves to impeach regent over alleged graft, extramarital affair

On May 25, all seven factions in the Gowa DPDR agreed to establish a special inquiry committee to investigate three main allegations against Husniah: suspected corruption, an alleged extramarital affair and alleged abuse of authority.

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Gowa regent Sitti Husniah Talenrang Gowa regent Sitti Husniah Talenrang (Courtesy of/Facebook Husniah Talenrang)

T

he Gowa Legislative Council (DPRD) has agreed to propose the impeachment of Regent Sitti Husniah Talerang to the Supreme Court over allegations of corruption, abuse of power and an extramarital affair.

All seven factions of the Gowa DPRD, including Sitti’s own National Mandate Party (PAN), backed the proposal during a plenary hearing on Wednesday. The decision followed a months-long investigation by a special committee into alleged misconduct by the regent.

Gowa DPRD secretary Andi Idil Hafid said the alleged misconduct had compromised the integrity of the regent’s office, undermined the effectiveness of local governance and eroded public trust.

“We therefore agree to propose her impeachment to the Supreme Court,” Hafid said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Gowa DPRD member Dian Purnamasari of the Gerindra faction said all 45 councilors had agreed to sign the impeachment proposal of regent Husniah, CNN Indonesia reported.

She said the Supreme Court would next assess whether the proposal had sufficient legal grounds and, if it approved the request, the home minister could remove Husniah from office.

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The inquiry motion against Husniah has gained momentum since early May. 

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Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

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