Proposal on New Order-style policy guidelines needs more research, says MPR

People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) members and cabinet ministers stand for the national anthem as they attend the annual State of the Nation address by President Prabowo Subianto, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on August 14, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T he People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) has said that more research is needed before pushing for the revival of the now-defunct state policy guidelines, a controversial proposal critics fear can snowball into wider constitutional changes.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, MPR deputy speaker Eddy Soeparno said discussions on the proposed state policy outlines (PPHN), a long-term national development framework intended to guide policymaking across successive presidential administrations, were still ongoing.

“Following the discussion with the President some time ago, I’d say [the MPR] will conduct more studies to find the most suited legal avenue for adopting the PPHN,” Eddy said on the sidelines of the annual MPR plenary session.

“Currently, there are three options we are exploring: through a constitutional amendment, an MPR decree or legislation passed by the House of Representatives,” Eddy, a politician of pro-government National Mandate Party (PAN), added.

Last week, in a meeting behind closed doors at the Merdeka Palace, MPR leaders presented President Prabowo Subianto with the latest draft of the proposed PPHN. The President reportedly welcomed the PPHN concept and called on MPR to make it binding on all state institutions, a move analysts regard as incompatible with the country’s post-Reform constitutional system.

Eddy said last week that discussions between the assembly leaders had so far favored constitutional amendment and MPR decree, arguing that legislation would provide a weaker legal basis because laws can be challenged before the Constitutional Court and amended by successive administrations.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo’s push for binding state policy guidelines causes alarm