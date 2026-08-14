TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
A start, not a settlement

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
A healthy economy must be felt
A start, not a settlement

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Proposal on New Order-style policy guidelines needs more research, says MPR

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 14, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) members and cabinet ministers stand for the national anthem as they attend the annual State of the Nation address by President Prabowo Subianto, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on August 14, 2026. People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) members and cabinet ministers stand for the national anthem as they attend the annual State of the Nation address by President Prabowo Subianto, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on August 14, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) has said that more research is needed before pushing for the revival of the now-defunct state policy guidelines, a controversial proposal critics fear can snowball into wider constitutional changes.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, MPR deputy speaker Eddy Soeparno said discussions on the proposed state policy outlines (PPHN), a long-term national development framework intended to guide policymaking across successive presidential administrations, were still ongoing.

“Following the discussion with the President some time ago, I’d say [the MPR] will conduct more studies to find the most suited legal avenue for adopting the PPHN,” Eddy said on the sidelines of the annual MPR plenary session.

“Currently, there are three options we are exploring: through a constitutional amendment, an MPR decree or legislation passed by the House of Representatives,” Eddy, a politician of pro-government National Mandate Party (PAN), added.

Last week, in a meeting behind closed doors at the Merdeka Palace, MPR leaders presented President Prabowo Subianto with the latest draft of the proposed PPHN. The President reportedly welcomed the PPHN concept and called on MPR to make it binding on all state institutions, a move analysts regard as incompatible with the country’s post-Reform constitutional system.

Eddy said last week that discussions between the assembly leaders had so far favored constitutional amendment and MPR decree, arguing that legislation would provide a weaker legal basis because laws can be challenged before the Constitutional Court and amended by successive administrations.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo’s push for binding state policy guidelines causes alarm

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Related Article

Rank meaningless if state apparatus can’t curb illegal mining: Prabowo

Critical space narrows as Prabowo's brother embraces mass orgs

A start, not a settlement

Indonesia vessel is holding passing drills with China, navy spokesperson says

The urgent need to protect academic integrity

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens

More in Indonesia

 View more
People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) members and cabinet ministers stand for the national anthem as they attend the annual State of the Nation address by President Prabowo Subianto, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on August 14, 2026.
Politics

Proposal on New Order-style policy guidelines needs more research, says MPR
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026.
Politics

Rank meaningless if state apparatus can’t curb illegal mining: Prabowo
Gowa regent Sitti Husniah Talenrang
Archipelago

Gowa DPRD moves to impeach regent over alleged graft, extramarital affair

Highlight
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on August 14, 2026.
Politics

Rank meaningless if state apparatus can’t curb illegal mining: Prabowo
Indonesia's wingers Thom Haye (left) and Beckham Putra (right) react after the defeat against Vietnam in the Group A match of the ASEAN Championship 2026 at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor regency, West Java on Aug. 3, 2026. Vietnam beat Indonesia 3-0 in the match.
Editorial

Red card for politicians
Students protest against a rise of non-subsidized fuel prices and call on the authorities to halt the free nutritious meal program in Surabaya, East Java on June 15, 2026.
Politics

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Housing ownership backlog falls to 9.29 million in March
Asia & Pacific

Thousands stranded as heavy rain kills at least four in Japan
Politics

Proposal on New Order-style policy guidelines needs more research, says MPR
Economy

Prabowo vows to crack down on bad SOE governance, directors
Tech

RI, India to share AI, digital platforms for official statistics
Companies

Telkom’s financial statement under scrutiny amid fraud claims
Politics

Rank meaningless if state apparatus can’t curb illegal mining: Prabowo
Academia

Malvinas: The strength of a just cause
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Proposal on New Order-style policy guidelines needs more research, says MPR

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.