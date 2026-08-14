Rank meaningless if state apparatus can’t curb illegal mining: Prabowo

President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address, ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations, in Jakarta on Aug. 14, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

President Prabowo Subianto has called on law enforcement officers to make use of their positions and powers to crack down on illegal mining, during his State of the Nation address on Friday.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has called on senior law enforcement and military officers to make use of their positions and powers to crack down on illegal mining, during his State of the Nation address on Friday.

Speaking before hundreds of lawmakers and his cabinet members, the President discussed the government’s obligation to protect the nation’s natural resources.

He revealed that 1,000 illegal tin mines in Bangka Belitung Islands had been shut down by the government. But he expressed exasperation that so many operations had been running without the National Police or the Indonesian Military (TNI) being aware of them.

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“How come the military and the police did not know about these 1,000 mines?” Prabowo demanded, instructing police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo to immediately investigate them, and TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto to probe whether or not his personnel were involved in the illegal practices.

“Why should the state give them their senior ranks if they can’t bring this under control?”

Read also: Prabowo spearheads antigraft drive, threatens ‘unpopular actions’

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Last year, in his first state address as president, Prabowo alleged there were more than 1,000 illegal mining operations that caused at least Rp 300 trillion (US$16.8 billion) in state losses.