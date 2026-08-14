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Riau struggles to tackle forest fires amid budget cuts

The air temperature in Riau is currently very hot with very little rain, increasing the risk of forest and land fires. 

Rizal Harahap (The Jakarta Post)
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Pekanbaru
Fri, August 14, 2026

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Workers of the Dumai Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) strive to put out fires that engulfed plantations in Tanjung Sari village in East Dumai district, Dumai, Riau, on March 19, 2024. Workers of the Dumai Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) strive to put out fires that engulfed plantations in Tanjung Sari village in East Dumai district, Dumai, Riau, on March 19, 2024. (Antara/Aswaddy Hamid)

D

espite severe budget cuts, the Riau provincial administration is anticipating forest and land fires amid extreme drought conditions induced by El Nino and the peak dry season forecast from August to September.

Riau Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Edy Afrizal said weather conditions in Riau needed his team’s  full attention because the air temperature was very high with very little rain, increasing the risk of forest and land fires. He said hot spots keep emerging in plantation company concessions and on farmland.

“Joint teams are still working to extinguish fires in six locations. Two in Bengkalis regency and one each in the regencies of Indragiri Hilir, Indragiri Hulu, Pelalawan and Rokan Hilir,” he said.

“Efforts to put out fires are being conducted by land and air, with water bombing using helicopters.”

Edy said firefighters were also cooling down two extinguished fires in Kampar and Siak because smoke continued to rise and fires might reignite in those locations.

“Four other hot spots, three in Pekanbaru city and one in Siak regency have been totally extinguished by the joint firefighter teams,” he said.

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Riau BPBD recorded 15,608 hectares of forest and land fires in Riau’s 12 cities and regencies. Bengkalis has the most land and forest fires at 8,273 ha followed by Pelalawan at 4,629 ha.

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