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Women’s groups challenge jobs law over discriminatory provisions

A women’s rights group and a number of individual petitioners have filed a legal challenge to the Job Creation Law, saying the law contains discriminatory provisions that impoverish women and undermine their rights.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, August 14, 2026

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Female workers plant shallot bulbs on Aug. 8, 2024, at a farm in Kawatuna village, Palu, Central Sulawesi. The regional administration is encouraging farmers to plant shallots, as the food commodity commands high prices in the domestic market. Female workers plant shallot bulbs on Aug. 8, 2024, at a farm in Kawatuna village, Palu, Central Sulawesi. The regional administration is encouraging farmers to plant shallots, as the food commodity commands high prices in the domestic market. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

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omen’s rights group Women’s Solidarity for Human Rights (Solidaritas Perempuan) along with individual petitioners have filed a legal challenge to the Job Creation Law, saying that the legislation that was enacted three years ago contains discriminatory provisions that impoverish women and undermine their rights.

Solidaritas Perempuan and four farmers and indigenous individuals from South Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) registered their petition with the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta on Thursday.

In the petition, they argued the law contributes to what they described as the “feminization of poverty” by effectively allowing corporations to take away the livelihoods and rights of farming and fishing communities and indigenous people, particularly those of women.

“We consider the law to bear deeply structural issues for women,” Solidaritas Perempuan chair Armayanti Sanusi told reporters. “The provisions that we challenge show significant infringements upon women’s constitutional rights, including the right to participation that is often overlooked.”

The petitioners said the law has unfairly allowed development projects, including national strategic projects (PSN) and energy transition projects, to proceed without considering their position as women in affected communities and has even contributed to their oppression. They filed evidence that such projects deprived them of access to living spaces and livelihoods, as well as inclusive contribution in decision-making.

The petition demands the court annul a set of provisions governing land management and environmental impact assessments unless they are interpreted as requiring inclusive participation and protection of women’s rights.

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Thursday’s filing of the petition was followed by a rally staged by more than a hundred women wearing batik and traditional attire. The protesters include farmers, fishers and indigenous women from regions across the nation who gathered in front of the court in solidarity with the petitioners.

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