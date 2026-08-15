Police exhume body of top prosecutor’s housekeeper after mysterious death

News of Sutrimo’s death emerged shortly after the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) detained his employer, the former assistant attorney general for special crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah, over a money laundering case.

P olice have exhumed the body of Sutrimo, a member of the household staff of former top prosecutor Febrie Adriansyah, who died under mysterious circumstances amid an investigation into a graft case involving Febrie.

The body was exhumed from Wlahar Cemetery in Banyumas regency, Central Java, on Wednesday, with the procedure running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Authorities said the autopsy was conducted to determine the exact cause of Sutrimo’s death.

The head of the forensic medical team, Ahmad Yudianto, said no signs of violence were found during external and internal visual examinations of Sutrimo’s body.

Yudianto said the team had collected dozens of samples from the body, including samples from internal organs, for further toxicology and histopathology examinations to help determine the cause of death.

Toxicology tests will seek to establish whether Sutrimo had been exposed to poison or other toxic substances, while histopathology tests will examine tissue samples for signs of disease or other abnormalities.

The forensic team also took swabs from Sutrimo’s mouth and nose following reports that he had been foaming at the mouth shortly before his death.

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“The laboratory results are expected to take two to three weeks. The process could take longer because Sutrimo’s body had already undergone decomposition,” Yudianto said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas TV.