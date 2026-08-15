Three Sumatran elephants die in two weeks in Aceh, Riau

The carcass of Indro, a 45-year-old male Sumatran elephant (Elephas maximus sumatranus) is pictured after it was declared dead at 3:45 a.m. on June 29 in Tesso Nilo National Park in Pelalawan regency, Riau. Indro was a member of Flying Squad team who helped guard the national park area and prevent conflicts between humans with wild elephants. (Courtesy of Tesso Nilo National Park/-)

At least 12 Sumatran elephants have been reported dead in Indonesia since the start of the year, including seven in the wild and five in captivity.

T hree Sumatran elephants have died in Aceh and Riau over the past two weeks, underscoring the growing threats facing one of Indonesia's most endangered species.

On Tuesday, Yuna, a young female elephant at the Saree Elephant Training Centre (PLG) in Aceh, died after showing symptoms consistent with a viral infection.

Ujang Wisnu Barata, head of the Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), said Yuna's condition deteriorated rapidly and she died less than five hours after showing the first symptoms.

"Yuna was still active as usual on Tuesday morning, but around 4 p.m. she began to appear weak. Her mahout found that her eyes and face were swollen and red, while her tongue had turned pale and bluish," Wisnu said on Wednesday as quoted by Kompas.id.

Veterinarians immediately provided emergency treatment, including intravenous fluids and multivitamins, he said. But Yuna's condition continued to worsen and she collapsed before being declared dead at 8:48 p.m.

Based on Yuna's symptoms, she was suspected to have died from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV), a herpesvirus that can cause severe and often fatal disease in elephants, particularly those under 14 years old, Wisnu said.

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The virus attacks the lining of blood vessels, causing blood and bodily fluids to leak into internal organs. In severe cases, EEHV can trigger fatal shock and death within 24 to 48 hours, with mortality rates of up to 80 percent, he said.