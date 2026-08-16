Thousands await aid after deadly Indonesian quake

Villagers look on after spending the night in an open field in Nangahale village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on August 16, 2026, after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake off Indonesia's eastern Flores island. Rescuers combed through debris for survivors on August 15 after a powerful earthquake struck off Flores island, killing at least 47 people, according to disaster officials. (AFP/ Arnold Welianto)

Thousands of evacuees waited for help Sunday on Flores island in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) after a powerful earthquake killed 48 people, injured dozens and damaged hundreds of houses and buildings.

T housands of evacuees waited for help Sunday on Flores island in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) after a powerful earthquake killed 48 people, injured dozens and damaged hundreds of houses and buildings.

Some 5,000 people fled their homes as the 7.7-magnitude quake hit the island early Saturday, followed by 341 aftershocks in the hours that followed, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan, said.

People in some areas were left without electricity and telecommunications and at least one emergency access road remained inaccessible.

"We need food, drink, medicines, and diapers for the children," Umri, a resident of Nangahale village on the north coast of Flores, told AFP on Sunday morning.

The 55-year-old, who like many Indonesians uses one name, has been hiding out on a hilltop for 24 hours with others afraid to return home.

Nurhidayati, also 55, spent the night on a mat on the same hill.

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"I'm still terrified; my heart is pounding hard remembering yesterday's tremor [...] We just ran up here yesterday. I'm very scared now, still traumatized by the quake in 1992. I don't dare to go home," she said.

Flores was struck by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in 1992 that triggered a tsunami and killed about 2,500 people.

"I hope the government will soon distribute logistics to help us," said Nurhidayati.

Earthquake victims are treated in a temporary medical tent due to fears of aftershocks, in front of the Ruteng hospital in Ruteng, Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on August 15, 2026. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

Berton said at least 101 Flores residents were reported injured.

"In addition to the loss of life, the offshore earthquake caused material losses that have paralyzed residents' daily activities," he said in a statement Sunday.

Survivors were in urgent need of assistance in the form of emergency tents, food, medicines, blankets, camp beds, mats, clean water and electricity generators, Berton added.

The death toll rose by one from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

'We stand with you'

Local search and rescue official Fathur Rahman told AFP on Sunday there were no reports of people buried or missing.

"For now we are concentrating solely on search efforts, combing through the search area," said Fathur.

The epicenter of the shallow quake was located just off the north coast of the island, geological authorities said.

The affected areas have few, if any, high-rise buildings.

This handout picture taken and released on August 15, 2026 by the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) shows rescuers working amid the rubble of a damaged building after an earthquake in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara. (AFP/Basarnas/handout)

Berton said at least 914 houses were severely damaged and hundreds of others to a lesser degree.

Dozens of public facilities were also stricken, including 93 educational and 36 health facilities, and 38 government offices.

The East Nusa Tenggara provincial government that includes Flores "is processing a decree to establish an emergency response status for the next 14 days," said Berton.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Saturday preparations were under way to bring aid to thousands in temporary shelters.

The government sent 50,000 aid packages weighing a total of 275 tonnes to the area and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen offered help from the bloc's Copernicus Earth observation satellites.

"Europe stands ready to deploy Copernicus, our eyes in the sky, to support search and rescue efforts. Indonesia, we stand with you," she wrote on X.

'Ring of Fire'

After Saturday's quake, Flores residents ran for the hills as the sea retreated, a possible sign of an approaching tsunami.

A tsunami warning was later lifted, but authorities urged people not to return to damaged buildings for fear that aftershocks may bring them down.

Waves of up to 1.6 meters were reported in some coastal regions, according to Indonesia's BMKG geological agency.

Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location in the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude tremor in 2004 struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, about 170,000 of them in Indonesia.

It was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.