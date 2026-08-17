Palace marks Independence Day amid deadly earthquake in Flores

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
resident Prabowo Subianto led the 81st Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta on Monday, as the country marked the occasion amid the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and unrest during an Aceh peace anniversary event over the weekend.
Dressed in a navy beskap (traditional jacket), paired with a black peci (traditional cap) and a jasmine garland, Prabowo led the flag-hoisting ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta, serving as the inspector of the commemoration of the nation’s independence.
The event began with a series of arts performance, a parade and a gilded carriage carrying the replica of the national red-and-white flag and the original Proclamation text from the National Monument (Monas) to the Merdeka Palace, escorted by 114 cavalry troops and 45 military police officers on motorcycles from the presidential security detail.
A solemn atmosphere followed as Prabowo led a moment of silence to commemorate the services and sacrifices of the country’s national heroes and called on attendees to pray for Indonesians affected by disasters.
This year, Indonesia celebrated Independence Day as people in Flores Island, NTT were still reeling from a powerful earthquake that killed 53 people and damaged hundreds of houses and buildings.
Some 5,400 people fled their homes as the 7.7-magnitude quake hit the island early Saturday, followed by nearly 1,000 aftershocks of varying intensities, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). More than 130 people had been injured, many with broken bones.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.