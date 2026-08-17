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Palace marks Independence Day amid deadly earthquake in Flores

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, August 17, 2026

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Mounted infantry troops march on Aug. 17, 2026, from the National Monument (Monas) to the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta ahead of the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 81st Independence Day. Mounted infantry troops march on Aug. 17, 2026, from the National Monument (Monas) to the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta ahead of the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 81st Independence Day. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto led the 81st Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta on Monday, as the country marked the occasion amid the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and unrest during an Aceh peace anniversary event over the weekend.

Dressed in a navy beskap (traditional jacket), paired with a black peci (traditional cap) and a jasmine garland, Prabowo led the flag-hoisting ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta, serving as the inspector of the commemoration of the nation’s independence.

The event began with a series of arts performance, a parade and a gilded carriage carrying the replica of the national red-and-white flag and the original Proclamation text from the National Monument (Monas) to the Merdeka Palace, escorted by 114 cavalry troops and 45 military police officers on motorcycles from the presidential security detail.

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A solemn atmosphere followed as Prabowo led a moment of silence to commemorate the services and sacrifices of the country’s national heroes and called on attendees to pray for Indonesians affected by disasters.

This year, Indonesia celebrated Independence Day as people in Flores Island, NTT were still reeling from a powerful earthquake that killed 53 people and damaged hundreds of houses and buildings.

Some 5,400 people fled their homes as the 7.7-magnitude quake hit the island early Saturday, followed by nearly 1,000 aftershocks of varying intensities, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). More than 130 people had been injured, many with broken bones.

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Villagers living near the coast carry their belongings to higher ground following an aftershock from the earthquake in Ende, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Aug. 17, 2026.
Villagers living near the coast carry their belongings to higher ground following an aftershock from the earthquake in Ende, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Aug. 17, 2026. (Reuters/Edgar Su)

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