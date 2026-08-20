Govt urged to expedite NTT earthquake recovery

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Nearly 60,000 people are still taking shelter across the quake-hit regions, with the province facing potential threats from aftershocks that can crumble buildings and other structures already damaged in the initial earthquake on Aug. 15, according to seismologists.
s thousands are still taking shelter in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), President Prabowo Subianto has faced pressure to roll out robust recovery efforts as the region is standing on shaky ground from the initial earthquake.
Five days after the 7.7-magnitude quake jolted most parts of Flores Island, some residents in West Cibal subdistrict, Manggarai regency, NTT, were forced to build makeshift tents from scratch, while still needing other provisions to survive.
“Now we need tarpaulin covers, food and medicines, [because] the tents we built by ourselves are so fragile,” West Cibal resident Yohanes Lesing told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.
In Kota Komba district in East Manggarai, residents also called for clean water access that has been disrupted after the earthquake.
The Aug. 15 earthquake’s epicenter was located off the coast of Flores Island, triggering brief tsunami alerts and damages in at least nine regencies across the province. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) confirmed at least 71 casualties, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The disaster agency recorded nearly 60,000 people taking shelter across NTT after the earthquake as of Wednesday afternoon.
In a statement on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said the government, as per Prabowo’s order, had distributed a total of 253 tonnes of logistics to the impacted regions since the quake struck.
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