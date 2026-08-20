Search extended for four missing after Lombok ferry fire

Plumes of smoke billow from the deck of the ferry Putri Yasmin on Aug. 12 in the waters off Bali. (AFP/National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas))

The KMP Mutiara Yasmin was travelling from Padangbai port in Bali to Lembar port on the neighbouring island of Lombok on Aug. 12 when a fire broke out roughly two hours after the ferry departed.

R escue teams have extended the search for four people still missing after the KM Putri Yasmin ferry caught fire in the Lombok Strait last week.

Muhamad Hariyadi, head of the Mataram Search and Rescue Agency (SAR) in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) said that the extension came as the search entered its seventh day, adding that rescue teams would use the additional time to make every effort to locate the missing people.

"Based on a thorough evaluation and coordination with search and rescue teams and other relevant parties, as well as considering the request from the victims' families, we have decided to extend the SAR operation for one more day until Wednesday," Hariyadi said on Tuesday as quoted by Antaranews.

Hariyadi said the seven-day search had involved extensive operations by air, sea and land, with rescuers conducting a systematic sweep of waters from the Lombok Strait and Bali before expanding the search area to waters off the southern coast of Java.

Rescuers were also disseminating information about the missing people to vessels passing through the area, as well as to fishermen and residents along the coast.

On the final day of the operation, rescuers would focus their efforts on waters around the islands of Sekotong, near where the vessel caught fire.

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However, Hariyadi said that rescuers would not be able to extend the search into the southern waters because sea conditions there were unsuitable for the small vessels being used in the operation.