The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Mandiri freezing of protester’s account raises alarm over civic freedom
Indonesia to open airspace for cloud seeding to tackle haze, Malaysia says 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Mandiri freezing of protester’s account raises alarm over civic freedom
Indonesia to open airspace for cloud seeding to tackle haze, Malaysia says 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders

Details on the cloud seeding operations, however, remained unclear on Tuesday, with TNI spokesperson Muhammad Nas saying the authority over such operations falls under the Transportation Ministry.

Yerica Lai, Yvette Tanamal and Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 26, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Police in firefighting gear extinguish a peatland fire at Tambang in Kampar, Riau province, on August 25, 2026. Police in firefighting gear extinguish a peatland fire at Tambang in Kampar, Riau province, on August 25, 2026. (AFP/Wahyudi)

M

alaysia has offered to assist Indonesia in combating forest and land fires that have fueled the latest wave of transboundary haze, including by conducting cloud-seeding operations in Indonesian airspace, as worsening conditions put pressure on Jakarta to step up its response.

The offer was unveiled on Monday after Malaysian Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup had a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Jumhur Hidayat, during which they discussed efforts to address forest fires as well as the transboundary haze blanketing the region.

Arthur said in a statement that Malaysia stood ready to provide assistance to Indonesia in extinguishing fires, adding that “should the Indonesian government make any specific request, the matter will be brought before the [Malaysian] cabinet for further consideration and a decision”.

A fair national exam is radical politics

From The Weekender

A fair national exam is radical politics

Read on The Weekender

He also thanked Jakarta for granting Malaysia permission to use Indonesian airspace for cloud-seeding operations in shared border locations, noting that Malaysia’s disaster management agency and meteorological department are now preparing an operational schedule, which will be coordinated with the Indonesian Military (TNI).

The move comes as forest and peatland fires blaze across Indonesia, fueled by prolonged dry season and an intensifying El Niño, with thousands of hot spots detected in Kalimantan and on Sumatra, triggering a transboundary haze now threatening neighboring countries, such as Malaysia.

Malaysia’s Sarawak, which borders three of Indonesia’s Kalimantan provinces, has been worst hit by the haze. Six districts recorded unhealthy air pollution index (API) readings on Monday, according to data released by Malaysia’s environment department. Nearly 600 schools in the state were closed, while authorities urged residents to limit outdoor activities.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Experts have warned the worst could be yet to come as the intensifying El Niño phenomenon and the southwest monsoon increase the risk of severe forest fires heading into October, while the rains that could extinguish the fires look unlikely before November.

Popular

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

Malaysia, Brunei to raise cross-border haze issue at ASEAN

Prabowo shifts to leading Sumatra fire response

Pacific nations detain Chinese, Indonesian boats for illegal fishing

Festivities and restraint as Indonesia marks 81 years of independence

Schools close, flights delayed as wildfire haze blankets Kalimantan

Popular

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in Indonesia

 View more
A motorcyclist and a passenger pass along a road shrouded in haze caused by wildfires on Aug. 23, 2026, in Banyuasin regency, South Sumatra.
Archipelago

Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
Two activists display a banner reading “Freedom of Expression = Rights“ during the verdict hearing for activists Delpedro Marhaen Rismansyah, Khariq Anhar, Muzaffar Salim and Syahdan Husein, who were standing trial in an alleged incitement case related to anti-government protests that ended in riots between August and September 2025, at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta on March 6, 2026.
Politics

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Police in firefighting gear extinguish a peatland fire at Tambang in Kampar, Riau province, on August 25, 2026.
Archipelago

Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders

Highlight
Police in firefighting gear extinguish a peatland fire at Tambang in Kampar, Riau province, on August 25, 2026.
Archipelago

Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders
President Prabowo Subianto is displayed on screens as he delivers his annual state of nation address in front of the members of the Parliament, while Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka sits next to him, ahead of the country's 81st Independence Day anniversary, in Jakarta, August 14, 2026.
Editorial

A foreign policy president, really?
State asset fund Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani (center) gestures during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) alongside DSI CEO Luke Mahony (right) at the Danantara headquarters in Jakarta on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.
Regulations

Danantara export body launches with future role still hazy

The Latest

 View more
Academia

When villages quietly carry the national economy
Archipelago

Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
Politics

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Academia

Indonesia's shrinking digital freedom: From rubber articles to four-hour censorship
Opinion

Analysis: Pursuing energy security with self-sufficiency, demand controls
Archipelago

Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders
Editorial

A foreign policy president, really?
Economy

Prabowo kicks off solar power push with groundbreakings, open tenders
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.