Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide

A motorcyclist and a passenger pass along a road shrouded in haze caused by wildfires on Aug. 23, 2026, in Banyuasin regency, South Sumatra. (REUTERS/Abriansyah Liberto)

More than 3 million people in 37 cities and regencies nationwide have been directly exposed to smoke from wildfires, according to the Health Ministry, with affected regions noting a significant jump in respiratory cases since late July.

T hick haze from spreading wildfires has blanketed large swaths of Indonesia, sending respiratory cases soaring, disrupting daily life and forcing schools to close as worsening air quality raises health concerns for millions.

In Riau, thick haze has reduced visibility to around 500 meters in recent days, while PM2.5 levels have climbed to 235.7 micrograms (μg) per cubic meter, more than 15 times the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour limit of 15 μg.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose health risks, particularly with prolonged exposure.

In provincial capital Pekanbaru, resident Styaningrum said the haze was thicker on Monday than previous days, with the strong smell of smoke hanging in the air.

"While I was going to a nearby shop this morning, the smell of smoke was so strong that it made it difficult to breathe and left me feeling dizzy," she said.

Fine particles were also visible in the air and had settled on the terrace of her home, she observed.

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"The dust floating in the air makes my eyes sting. When riding a motorcycle around my neighborhood, a mask is not enough. I have to wear a helmet with a visor to protect my eyes," added Styaningrum, who has been avoiding spending time outdoors and venturing out only when absolutely necessary.