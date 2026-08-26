Prabowo visits NTT as quake death toll reaches 105

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Prabowo's visit came as the death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 15 rose to 105, with nearly 180,000 people still living in temporary shelters following relentless aftershocks across seven regencies on Flores Island.
resident Prabowo Subianto made his first visit to East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Wednesday, 11 days after a powerful earthquake struck the province, as thousands of aftershocks continued to disrupt communities and force hundreds of thousands of people to remain in temporary shelters.
Prabowo arrived in Mbay, the capital of Nagekeo regency, on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by Home Minister Tito Karnavian, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, among others.
He immediately led an inter-agency meeting with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) and other related stakeholders to receive updates on the disaster and recovery efforts.
His visit came as the death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 15 rose to 105, with nearly 180,000 people still living in temporary shelters following relentless aftershocks across seven regencies on Flores Island.
As of Wednesday, the BMKG had recorded at least 7,492 aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 1.1 to 6.2.
“We understand that all we want is a speedy and normal recovery, but if that’s how nature works, we can’t force it,” Prabowo said.
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