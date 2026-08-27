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NU congress begins in East Java to select new leaders

President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony on Thursday in Jombang, East Java.

Wahyoe Boediwardhana (The Jakarta Post)
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Surabaya
Thu, August 27, 2026

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Former vice president and Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Mustasyar (advisory council) member Ma'ruf Amin (right) speaks as he is accompanied by NU senior cleric Ali Akbar Marbun (left) on Thursday during a press briefing after a meeting between the group's senior clerics at the organization's headquarters in Central Jakarta. Former vice president and Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Mustasyar (advisory council) member Ma'ruf Amin (right) speaks as he is accompanied by NU senior cleric Ali Akbar Marbun (left) on Thursday during a press briefing after a meeting between the group's senior clerics at the organization's headquarters in Central Jakarta. (Antara/M. Risyal Hidayat)

H

undreds of delegates from Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), gathered in East Java on Wednesday for its national congress, ahead of the official opening on Thursday and an election for its next five-year chairmanship.

A total of 590 representatives from NU branches across the country are expected to attend the congress, which is being held at Bahrul Ulum pesantren (Islamic boarding school) in Jombang regency. The delegates will participate in the election of the organization’s new leadership.

Mohammad Nuh, head of NU’s advisory council (Syuriyah), said each NU branch had sent four representatives to the congress.

“Some 97 percent have arrived so far, which meets the quorum for the election of the new leader,” Nuh said on Wednesday, according to state news agency Antara.

Nuh said the committee would issue chip-enabled access cards to all participants to verify their credentials and prevent unauthorized access or manipulation during the congress.

More than 100 CCTV cameras connected to a central control room have also been installed at the venue to monitor activity, strengthen security and help prevent disputes over the election results.

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