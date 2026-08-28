The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Growing regional discontent
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
From Pati to Senayan, protesters take aim at corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Growing regional discontent
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
From Pati to Senayan, protesters take aim at corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta commuters unhappy with proposed parking fee hike

Residents questioned whether higher parking fees would encourage commuters to shift to public transportation, given gaps in the city’s public transit services.

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, August 29, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A sanitation worker walks through a parking lot at an apartment complex on Jl. Jend. Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. A sanitation worker walks through a parking lot at an apartment complex on Jl. Jend. Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

J

akarta’s plan to significantly raise parking fees as part of efforts to curb private vehicle use has drawn a cautious response from motorists, with some warning that higher rates could add to their daily expenses without necessarily offering a viable alternative to driving.

The city’s transportation agency has proposed raising parking fees to as much as Rp 60,000 (US$3.75) per hour for cars, buses or trucks, and Rp 15,000 per hour for motorcycles, a sharp increase from the current rates of Rp 5,000 for cars, Rp 7,000 for buses and trucks, and Rp 2,000 for motorcycles, as stipulated under Jakarta Governor Regulation No. 31/2017 on parking service tariffs and Regional Regulation No. 1/2024 on regional taxes and levies.

However, Jakarta Transportation Agency head Budi Awaluddin confirmed on Wednesday that the proposed rates “are still under review and have not become a final decision,” assuring residents that the current parking rates remain in effect.

Cyril Raoul “Chico” Hakim, a special member of Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung’s staff, separately told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday that the proposal was still being discussed by the administration and the City Council through its Parking Special Committee.

Read also: Too hot for Jakarta kids to play outside

“The discussion focuses on the range of rate increases based on a zoning approach,” Chico said, adding that rates could vary depending on the characteristics and economic value of each area. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Parking Special Committee head Jupiter concurred, saying areas with higher economic value would be subject to higher parking fees. Jakarta’s economic and business centers, including Pantai Indah Kapuk in North Jakarta, Menteng in Central Jakarta, as well as the Sudirman Central Business District, Senopati and Kemang in South Jakarta, could face higher rates than areas on the city’s outskirts.

Popular

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Growing regional discontent

Growing regional discontent
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Related Article

Scholarship hopefuls hail Jakarta's overseas study proposal

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Jakartans welcome plan for more child-friendly spaces

MRT Jakarta to reach Monas next year as stations near completion

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Popular

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Growing regional discontent

Growing regional discontent
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

More in Indonesia

 View more
A sanitation worker walks through a parking lot at an apartment complex on Jl. Jend. Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.
Jakarta

Jakarta commuters unhappy with proposed parking fee hike
Two packets of white powder lay next to drugs wrapped in black plastic in this undated illustration.
Archipelago

Malaysia nabbed for smuggling etomidate vapes to Medan
Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

Australian man arrested for alleged public sex act in Bali

Highlight
Participants of the 35th Nahdlatul Ulama national congress (Muktamar) interrupt the first plenary session of the event at the Tambakberas 'pesantren' Islamic boarding school in Jombang, East Java on Aug. 28, 2026. The plenary session was suspended due to a wave of interruptions from attending participants.
Politics

NU leadership race tests strength to distance itself from Jakarta
Smoke billows from the burning swath of peatland located next to an oil palm plantation in East Tanjung Jabung regency, Jambi on Aug. 26, 2026. Joint team comprising military, police, forest firefighter and other institutions have been working to extinguish the forest and land fire in the area since Aug. 25.
Editorial

Wildfires: All hands on deck
There goes my land: Imam Taufik, a coconut grower in Kuala Selat, Indragiri Hilir, Riau, points on July 26, 2023 to the land that used to be his coconut plantation. He has lost six plantations because of coastal erosion and seawater intrusion following mangrove deforestation.
Archipelago

Illegal logging persists in Riau as wildfires sweep province

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Iceland votes on whether to resume EU membership talks
Jakarta

Jakarta commuters unhappy with proposed parking fee hike
Asia & Pacific

Number of missing in Nepal, China floods soars to nearly 3,000
Archipelago

Malaysia nabbed for smuggling etomidate vapes to Medan
Sports

Why Indonesia is betting on Infantino
Archipelago

Australian man arrested for alleged public sex act in Bali
Sports

Indonesia’s U-16 girls gain ground toward future development
Archipelago

Illegal logging persists in Riau as wildfires sweep province
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta commuters unhappy with proposed parking fee hike

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.