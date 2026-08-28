Jakarta commuters unhappy with proposed parking fee hike

A sanitation worker walks through a parking lot at an apartment complex on Jl. Jend. Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Residents questioned whether higher parking fees would encourage commuters to shift to public transportation, given gaps in the city’s public transit services.

J akarta’s plan to significantly raise parking fees as part of efforts to curb private vehicle use has drawn a cautious response from motorists, with some warning that higher rates could add to their daily expenses without necessarily offering a viable alternative to driving.

The city’s transportation agency has proposed raising parking fees to as much as Rp 60,000 (US$3.75) per hour for cars, buses or trucks, and Rp 15,000 per hour for motorcycles, a sharp increase from the current rates of Rp 5,000 for cars, Rp 7,000 for buses and trucks, and Rp 2,000 for motorcycles, as stipulated under Jakarta Governor Regulation No. 31/2017 on parking service tariffs and Regional Regulation No. 1/2024 on regional taxes and levies.

However, Jakarta Transportation Agency head Budi Awaluddin confirmed on Wednesday that the proposed rates “are still under review and have not become a final decision,” assuring residents that the current parking rates remain in effect.

Cyril Raoul “Chico” Hakim, a special member of Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung’s staff, separately told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday that the proposal was still being discussed by the administration and the City Council through its Parking Special Committee.

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“The discussion focuses on the range of rate increases based on a zoning approach,” Chico said, adding that rates could vary depending on the characteristics and economic value of each area.

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Parking Special Committee head Jupiter concurred, saying areas with higher economic value would be subject to higher parking fees. Jakarta’s economic and business centers, including Pantai Indah Kapuk in North Jakarta, Menteng in Central Jakarta, as well as the Sudirman Central Business District, Senopati and Kemang in South Jakarta, could face higher rates than areas on the city’s outskirts.